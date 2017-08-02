Nature and communities across Canada benefit from latest Go Wild grants

Toronto, Aug. 02, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Whether exploring critical Salish Sea orca habitat and conservation issues onboard a 68-foot seafaring classroom or developing a freshwater monitoring kit with the potential to empower groups across Ontario to protect their lakes and rivers, the newest crop of Go Wild Community Grant recipients, awarded today, are finding solutions to conservation challenges affecting their communities, and nature across Canada.

The Go Wild Community Grants program, presented by TELUS, helps thousands of Canadians connect more deeply with nature and benefit wildlife with grants of $1,000 to $7,000. Twelve projects from B.C to P.E.I. will be implemented this summer and run until November 2017.

Sarah Winterton, WWF-Canada director of nature-connected communities, says:

“It’s important to recognize the role that nature plays in sustaining us, and commit to doing our part to ensure it thrives. WWF-Canada is proud to support these 12 Go Wild Community Grants for their efforts to safeguard our natural riches and ecosystems across Canada – and for helping thousands of Canadians connect more deeply with nature. When nature thrives, so do their communities.”

The summer 2017 Go Wild Community Grant projects:

Medicine Hat, Alta., Society of Grassland Naturalists will encourage residents to meet their neighbours – both human and wild – through public gatherings and exploratory nature walks.

will encourage residents to meet their neighbours – both human and wild – through public gatherings and exploratory nature walks. Tofield, Alta., Beaverhill Bird Observatory will restore owl habitat by doubling the number of nesting boxes in a recognized Important Bird Area.

will restore owl habitat by doubling the number of nesting boxes in a recognized Important Bird Area. Sidney, B.C., Rainforest Conservation Foundation will connect First Nation and at-risk youth with the unique wildlife and ecosystems of the Salish Sea – from rainforest and intertidal zones to salmon streams and critical killer whale habitat – onboard a 68-foot vessel.

will connect First Nation and at-risk youth with the unique wildlife and ecosystems of the Salish Sea – from rainforest and intertidal zones to salmon streams and critical killer whale habitat – onboard a 68-foot vessel. Victoria, B.C., Green Teams of Canada will connect youth to nature and each other by restoring habitat. In addition to caring for green spaces, the project aims to improve mental well-being and self-esteem.

will connect youth to nature and each other by restoring habitat. In addition to caring for green spaces, the project aims to improve mental well-being and self-esteem. Saint John, N.B., ACAP Saint John will create pockets of “wild” experiences in New Brunswick’s urban areas that connect people to nature and offer sustainable environmental solutions.

will create pockets of “wild” experiences in New Brunswick’s urban areas that connect people to nature and offer sustainable environmental solutions. Hamilton, Ont., Hamilton Naturalists’ Clu b will create a 1-km long stretch of community-grown pollinator habitat.

b will create a 1-km long stretch of community-grown pollinator habitat. Midland, Ont., Severn Sound Environmental Association will develop a Community Environmental Monitoring Kit that will empower community groups in the Severn Sound watershed and beyond to collect valuable freshwater health data.

will develop a Community Environmental Monitoring Kit that will empower community groups in the Severn Sound watershed and beyond to collect valuable freshwater health data. Niagara Falls, Ont., Heartland Forest Nature Experience will restore a 25-acre wet meadow and successional field to help increase populations of wild pollinators and targeted species at risk.

Heartland Forest Nature Experience will restore a 25-acre wet meadow and successional field to help increase populations of wild pollinators and targeted species at risk. Toronto, Park People will work with communities and park groups to improve habitat connectivity between parks and private green spaces for native wildlife.

will work with communities and park groups to improve habitat connectivity between parks and private green spaces for native wildlife. Charlottetown, Island Nature Trust will engage citizen scientists to enhance habitat and monitor hummingbird populations and timing of migration patterns and breeding events across Prince Edward Island.

will engage citizen scientists to enhance habitat and monitor hummingbird populations and timing of migration patterns and breeding events across Prince Edward Island. Laval, Que., Twin Oaks School will teach students about healthy soil and the interconnectivity of nature with worms, bees, gardens and people.

will teach students about healthy soil and the interconnectivity of nature with worms, bees, gardens and people. Quebec City, Groupe d’éducation et d’écosurveillance de l’eau will engage visitors to the Beauport Outdoors Center in wetland conservation.

