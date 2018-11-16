NAV CANADA and PSAC reach tentative agreement

CBJ Newsmakers

OTTAWA, Nov. 16, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NAV CANADA today announced that a tentative agreement has been reached with the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC)/ Union of Canadian Transportation Employees (UCTE) which represents approximately 330 members involved in a variety of work including clerical and administrative, drafting and illustration, educational support, engineering and scientific support, general labour and trades, general services, information services, commercial relations, revenue collection and customer service.

The tentative agreement is subject to the union ratification process. NAV CANADA will not be commenting until the agreement is ratified.

About NAV Canada

NAV CANADA is a private, not-for-profit company, established in 1996, providing air traffic control, airport advisory services, weather briefings and aeronautical information services for more than 18 million square kilometres of Canadian domestic and international airspace.

The Company is internationally recognized for its safety record, and technology innovation. Air traffic management systems developed by NAV CANADA are used by air navigation service providers in countries worldwide.

NAV CANADA is a partner in Aireon LLC, an international joint venture deploying a space based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) system that will expand air traffic surveillance to all regions of the globe.

