NAV CANADA announces ratification of collective agreement with PIPSC

OTTAWA, July 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NAV CANADA today announced that members of the Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada, which represents approximately 470 employees in the engineering, computer service, physical science, purchasing, economic and social science specialties, have ratified a new collective agreement.

The two year agreement covers the period May 1, 2017 to April 30, 2019 and provides for wage increases in each of the two years.

