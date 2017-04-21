NAV CANADA reports March traffic figures

OTTAWA, April 21, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NAV CANADA announced today its traffic figures for the month of March 2017 as measured in weighted charging units for en-route, terminal and oceanic air navigation services, in comparison to the last fiscal year.

The traffic in March 2017 increased by an average of 5.9 per cent compared to the same month in 2016.

Fiscal 2017 year-to-date traffic was 4.9 per cent higher than in the prior fiscal year. NAV CANADA’s fiscal year runs from September 1 to August 31.

Weighted charging units represent a traffic measure that reflects the number of flights, aircraft size and distance flown in Canadian airspace.

The information contained in this news release is also available in graph form.

NAV CANADA is the country’s private sector civil air navigation services provider. With operations from coast to coast to coast, NAV CANADA provides air traffic control, flight information, weather briefings, aeronautical information services, airport advisory services and electronic aids to navigation.

