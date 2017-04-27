Navdy Partners with Glympse To Give Drivers a Hands-Free Way to Share their Location

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – Apr 27, 2017) – Navdy, creators of the world’s first Augmented Reality (AR) Display for your car that lets you Look Forward© while Staying Connected©, today announced they are partnering with Glympse to provide drivers with a more connected and safer driving experience. Glympse, the leading real-time location services platform, and Navdy are teaming up to give users the ability to share their location and trip information including destination, route and estimated time of arrival (ETA), with friends, families or colleagues without touching their phones or taking their eyes off the road. See video here.

“We continue to innovate with new product features and new partner integrations to give Navdy users the best driving experience possible,” said Doug Simpson, founder and CEO of Navdy. “Through the Glympse partnership and integration, we are providing drivers with a new way to stay connected, while at the same time giving them peace-of-mind knowing that someone is aware of their whereabouts.”

“Location is one of the most crucial inputs for drivers. One of our goals is to help eliminate back and forth questions, like ‘where are you?’ or ‘how far are you from home?’, in a simple and safe way,” said Bryan Trussel, CEO, Glympse. “We are the leading partner for location services in the connected car and OEM automotive devices and our integration with Navdy continues to deliver on our brand promise of providing location technology to people across the globe in truly innovative ways.”

The new Glympse feature is easy to use. After drivers select a destination and start a route, they simply turn the Navdy Dial to find a contact they want to share their location details with. The recipient can then choose to send a pre-selected message with their location such as: “On my way”, “I am driving” or “I am running late.” The recipient of the information will receive a text with a link that will provide a real-time, interactive map that includes ETA, route, and destination. Once the recipient views the map, the Navdy user receives a notification on the screen that it has been viewed, giving both parties peace of mind.

The Navdy and Glympse integration eliminates the need to pick up the phone or text while driving in order to share location information or ETA. Below are a few examples:

A college student is driving home for the summer and wants their parents to follow their trip in case of an emergency.

A professional is running late to a meeting because of traffic and wants to let their client know they’re on the way and how much longer it will be.

The family is going on a road trip and wants to share their whereabouts with other family members or friends.

A driver shares their location after receiving a text message from a friend asking when they will arrive.

The Glympse integration comes on the heels of Navdy’s first major update. The Navdy 1.1 release was designed to deliver a faster and safer interface, add frequently requested features, and improve overall performance. One of the biggest features announced was the ability to search for a destination using voice search. Now users no longer have to touch their phones to input a new destination while driving. The other updates include improved trip initiation, music browsing capabilities and a significantly faster menu system. Navdy continues to enhance the product on a regular basis with all updates free to the user.

Navdy’s Glympse location technology integration is a free upgrade for all Navdy users. To learn more about Navdy, visit: www.navdy.com, or Glympse, visit: www.glympse.com.

About Navdy

Navdy created the world’s first Augmented Driving (AR) Display for your car that lets you Look Forward© while Staying Connected©. The company’s mission is to reinvent the driving experience and to make driving something you Look Forward to again. In 2013, Navdy set out to fundamentally change the way you use technology in the car and to create the type of product that makes you immediately wonder how you ever lived without it. Navdy is more than a new display, more than a new UI, and more than a new platform for apps — it’s an experience and one the company hopes you enjoy every time you get behind the wheel.

Navdy has received several awards and recognitions including PCMag.com Editor’s Choice, Men’s Health Editor’s Choice for CES 2017, CES 2017 Innovation Honoree for Augmented Reality and Vehicle Intelligence and Red Dot Award for Product Design. To learn more, visit www.navdy.com.

About Glympse

Glympse, the pioneer and leading real-time location sharing platform for both consumers and businesses, is the standard in connecting people and brands through the devices they use most. Through its robust platform, Glympse provides a simple way to integrate location sharing across messaging, wearables, IoT, auto, navigation and more. Through their global enterprise-scale business solutions, Glympse is giving companies tools to improve user experience and increase engagement through location.

Glympse partners with a wide-variety of top-tier companies for integrations into their products, services and applications. This includes Amazon Echo, ADT, Blackberry, BMW/MINI, Charter Spectrum, Comcast, Ford, Garmin, General Motors, GoGo, Google, IBM iX, Jaguar/Land Rover, Mercedes, Microsoft Dynamics, Pizza Hut, Rogers Communications, Samsung, Verizon, Vodafone, and Volvo. The company is backed by Menlo Ventures, Ignition Partners, Verizon Ventures, and UMC Capital.