NBA Does Gambling Data Deal

CBJ — The National Basketball Association has signed the first gambling data partnerships in the U.S., giving two firms the right to sell the fastest and most accurate NBA information to bookmakers across the country.

Under identical multiyear deals, Genius Sports and Sportradar will be the official gatekeepers of the NBA and WNBA’s betting data, serving as middlemen of sorts between the leagues and gambling houses across the country.

Though financial terms weren’t disclosed, these sorts of deals tend to be among the most expensive in the sports-gambling industry.

“We’ve been consistent that we want all legal operators to be using official data, and this framework ensures that there’s a competitive marketplace for it,” said Scott Kaufman-Ross, the NBA’s vice president of fantasy and gaming. “That’s the unique part of this deal, that it’s not exclusive — and that’s different from what’s done with many other leagues around the world.”

The growth of legal sports betting in the U.S. will benefit sports leagues and teams in different ways, from sponsorship opportunities to increased fan interest and TV ratings. But if leagues like the NBA are unsuccessful in persuading state legislators to give them a direct cut of every dollar wagered on their games, the sale of their official data could be the most significant way they profit directly off the new industry.

Other professional sports leagues are also said to be considering similar business deals.

