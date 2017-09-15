NBCUniversal Accelerates Transition to IP and Cloud with Cisco Media Blueprint

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS–(Marketwired – Sep 15, 2017) – IBC – Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) – By incorporating more cloud and IP technologies across its Network Origination and Media Operations Centers, NBCUniversal continues to produce and distribute more content across more devices than ever before. From broadcasting, to live streaming on social media, to mixed reality experiences, it has expanded options for viewers in a variety of immersive formats.

NBCUniversal has aligned with Cisco® Media Blueprint to transition NBCUniversal’s broadcast and video network architecture to IP and Cloud based on a set of IP-based infrastructure and software solutions that accelerate the creation, delivery and monetization of immersive experiences, as well as Cisco Advanced Services.

Key projects to date include the transition from serial digital interface (SDI) technology to IP with Cisco IP Fabric for Media, managing video distribution over terrestrial IP with the Cisco Virtual Digital Content Manager (DCM) and the Cisco D9800 Network Transport Receiver platform, and virtualizing media workflows in the Media Operations Centers based on the Cisco Media Data Center solution.

“IP truly is the video distribution mechanism of the future, to efficiently deliver video in all formats to all screens with a quality experience,” said Keith Jackson, CTO and senior vice president of Engineering, Operations and Technology, NBCUniversal. “Our work with Cisco to build the Media Factory has defined our path to an IP transition for simpler and better networking and media delivery practices through automation and virtualization.”

“Cisco and NBCUniversal continue to drive innovation by developing an open, media-optimized infrastructure with an IP foundation,” said Dave Ward, CTO of Engineering and Chief Architect, Cisco. “Our close collaboration over the years involves confidently navigating key technology transitions including NFV, SDN, IP, UHD, HEVC, and more. We have crossed many milestones to deliver seamless orchestration of video workflows, paving the way for application- and software-led practices we are all excited about.”

Cisco is building the simplified, automated and virtualized network platform of the future based on industry-leading software, systems, silicon and services. This enables service providers, media and web companies worldwide to reduce costs, speed time-to-market, help secure their networks and sustain profitable growth.

