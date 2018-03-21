NCM – Norrep Capital Management 2018 Fund Provider of the Year Finalist

CALGARY, Alberta, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NCM – Norrep Capital Management Ltd. is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a finalist for The Equisoft Fund Provider of the Year Award by Wealth Professional along with Canadian wealth and financial services industry professionals.

Alex Sasso, NCM’s Chief Executive Officer and Portfolio Manager says, “We are honoured to be recognized as a finalist by advisors for The Fund Provider of the Year Award, this further supports our commitment to superior service and providing innovation in the investment industry.”

Being selected as a finalist represents NCM’s commitment to pursuing long-term innovative wealth solutions for our clients through independent active management.

The Fund Provider of the Year is awarded to the fund company that consistently delivers superior advisor service while pushing the boundaries with innovation and Industry best practices. The winners of the Wealth Professional Awards will be announced on May 31, 2018, at The Liberty Grand in Toronto. http://wpawards.ca/

About Norrep Capital Management Ltd.

NCM is an award-winning independent investment manager that is a leader in active management, with an extensive range of mutual funds and alternative investment products. NCM was founded in 1995 with offices in Calgary and Toronto.

For more information on NCM’s award-winning fund line up or Z Series, the first flat management fee fund series in Canada, visit norrep.com or talk to your financial advisor.

For more information, please contact:

Leila Li

Dealer & Client Services Associate

Norrep Capital Management Ltd.

(877) 431-1407

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. “Norrep Investments” and design are registered trademarks of Norrep Investment Management Group Inc. All rights reserved.