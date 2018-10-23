NEB To Consider Pipeline Challenge

CBJ — The National Energy Board will consider a jurisdictional challenge of a pipeline approval that is a key component in a recently sanctioned $40-billion liquefied natural gas export facility in British Columbia.

The NEB is the federal regulator and has stated it will accept submissions until next Monday from challenger Mike Sawyer, the provincial and federal governments, and other parties on whether the 670-kilometre pipeline should be considered a federal project.

If it is ultimately determined that the project is under federal jurisdiction then it will require NEB approval to proceed with the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Ltd. project.

LNG Canada announced earlier this month that it was going ahead with a plant in Kitimat on B.C.’s coast, with the pipeline delivering natural gas from the northeast corner of the province.

LNG Canada’s five partners — Royal Dutch Shell, Mitsubishi Corp., Malaysian-owned Petronas, PetroChina Co. and Korean Gas Corp. — had delayed the final investment decision on the project in 2016, citing a drop in natural gas prices.

@CanBizJournal