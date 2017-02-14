NeighborWorks Training Institute in Seattle will attract 1,600+ community-development professionals, nearly $3 million in economic impact

SEATTLE, WA–(Marketwired – February 14, 2017) – A nearly $3 million boost is coming to the Seattle economy when more than 1,600 community-development professionals from around the country convene in the city for the NeighborWorks Training Institute. The week-long event is hosted by NeighborWorks America, a national, congressionally chartered nonprofit that creates opportunities for people to live in affordable homes, improve their lives and strengthen their communities.

Included in the many courses and workshops at the NeighborWorks Training Institute is a Feb. 22 symposium focusing on Reframing the Narrative Around Race, Equity and Inclusion (ML926). This is the first in a year-long series focusing on pathways out of poverty.

“NeighborWorks Training Institutes give community-development professionals the expertise and skills to go back and strengthen communities,” said Paul Weech, chief executive officer of NeighborWorks America. “The Training Institutes also allow for peer sharing so professionals who are at every stage of their career can share lessons learned.”

Among the confirmed speakers at the symposium are:

David B. Grusky, Professor of Sociology at Stanford University

Glenn Harris, President, Center for Social Inclusion

Rinku Sen, President and Executive Director of Race Forward

The NeighborWorks Training Institute in Seattle is supported by a variety of partners, including JPMorgan Chase Foundation, Wells Fargo Housing Foundation, Bank of America, HUD, Citi and Citi Foundation, Bank of the West, BB&T, and Capital One.

In addition to the training institute, NeighborWorks organizations work every day to serve Washington State. In fiscal year 2016, NeighborWorks organizations in Washington State generated nearly $140 million in total direct investment and served more than 3,400 individuals and families.

NeighborWorks America’s new book, “NeighborWorks Works: Practical Solutions from America’s Community Development Network,” which highlights new ideas in cross-sector collaboration, community engagement, community revitalization, and outcome measurement, features three case studies from Washington State NeighborWorks organizations.

To read more about NeighborWorks organizations’ impact, view the NeighborWorks America interactive map.

