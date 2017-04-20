NeoGenomics Appoints Bill Bonello as Vice President, Treasurer, and Director of Corporate Development

FORT MYERS, FL–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) – NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services, announced today the appointment of Bill Bonello as Vice President, Treasurer, and Director of Corporate Development.

From 2012 to present, Mr. Bonello served as Senior Research Analyst at Craig Hallum Capital Markets, where he was responsible for equity research coverage of healthcare tools and diagnostics companies. From 2010 to 2012, he served as Senior Research Analyst for RBC Capital Markets, and from 2009 to 2009, he served as Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for Laboratory Corporation of America, a leading global clinical testing laboratory. Prior to that, Mr. Bonello was Managing Director, Equity Research at Wachovia Capital Markets and also served in a similar capacity at Piper Jaffray. Bill has a B.A. from Carleton College and M.B.A. from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

Douglas VanOort, Chairman and CEO, said, “We are delighted to welcome Bill to our company. Bill’s strong experience and leadership in our industry will be invaluable to us as we expand our business over the next few years, and we are very excited to have Bill join our team.”

Bill Bonello commented “I have long admired the leadership, strategy, performance and culture at NeoGenomics. I am thrilled to join this team as we continue to build our leading cancer diagnostics platform.”

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for Physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company’s Pharma Services division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CLIA certified laboratories in Aliso Viejo, Fresno, Irvine, and West Sacramento, California; Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida; Houston, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States. For additional information about NeoGenomics, visit www.neogenomics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in the foregoing are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from such statements expressed or implied herein. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among others, the company’s ability to continue gaining new customers, offer new types of tests, and otherwise implement its business plan. As a result, this press release should be read in conjunction with the company’s periodic filings with the SEC.