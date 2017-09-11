NeoGenomics Reports on Impacts from Hurricane Irma

FORT MYERS, FL–(Marketwired – September 11, 2017) – NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO), a leading provider of cancer-focused genetic testing services, announced today that Hurricane Irma had minimal impacts to its Fort Myers, FL facility. In preparation for the storm, in order to ensure continuous, uninterrupted service to clients, the Company re-routed all specimens to its other lab facilities beginning last Thursday.

Doug VanOort, the Chairman and CEO of NeoGenomics, reported, “We closed our Fort Myers facility last Thursday afternoon in order to allow time for our employees to evacuate the area, and we understand that most did. We are very thankful that our employees are safe and are pleased that the Fort Myers facility incurred little damage in the Hurricane. We expect to resume normal operations in that facility by Wednesday of this week with full-scale operations resuming next week after FedEx and our courier routes have returned to their normal schedules.”

Mr. VanOort also commented, “Our teams did a remarkable job of preparing our facility, employees, clients, and patient samples as much as possible, and the communication was excellent. Our IT networks have performed without interruption and our operations and Medical teams have re-oriented shift schedules to handle the increased volumes at our other facilities. Thus far, we have had minimal impacts to turn-around time, and we do not expect any impact on our ability to service clients.”

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for Physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company’s Pharma Services division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CLIA certified laboratories in Aliso Viejo and Fresno, California; Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida; Houston, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States. For additional information about NeoGenomics, visit www.neogenomics.com.

