NeoGenomics Schedules its Q3 2017 Earnings Release for October 25, 2017

FT. MYERS, FL–(Marketwired – September 28, 2017) – NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) announced today that it plans to release its third quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, October 25, 2017.

The Company has scheduled a web-cast and conference call to discuss their Q3 2017 results on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at 10:00 AM EDT. Interested investors should dial (877)407-8035 (domestic) and (201)689-8035 (international) at least five minutes prior to the call. A replay of the conference call will be available until 10:00 PM on November 1, 2017 and can be accessed by dialing (877)481-4010 (domestic) and (919)882-2331 (international). The playback conference ID Number is 20357. The web-cast may be accessed under the Investor Relations section of our website at www.neogenomics.com or http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/20357. An archive of the web-cast will be available until 10:00 PM on January 25, 2018.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. specializes in cancer genetics testing and information services. The Company provides one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus in the world for Physicians to help them diagnose and treat cancer. The Company’s BioPharma division serves pharmaceutical clients in clinical trials and drug development.

Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates CLIA certified laboratories in Aliso Viejo and Fresno, California; Tampa and Fort Myers, Florida; Houston, Texas and Nashville, Tennessee. NeoGenomics serves the needs of pathologists, oncologists, academic centers, hospital systems, integrated service delivery networks, and managed care organizations throughout the United States. For additional information about NeoGenomics, visit www.neogenomics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions contained in the foregoing are forward-looking statements. These forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, Actual results could differ materially from such statements expressed or implied herein. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among others, the company’s ability to continue gaining new customers, offer new types of tests, and otherwise implement its business plan. As a result, this press release should be read in conjunction with the company’s periodic filings with the SEC.