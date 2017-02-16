Nephros to Present at the SeeThruEquity 3nd Annual Innovations Investor Conference on Feb. 22, 2016

RIVER EDGE, NJ–(Marketwired – Feb 16, 2017) – Nephros, Inc. (OTCQB: NEPH) (the “Company”), a commercial stage medical device company that develops and sells high performance liquid purification ultrafilters and an on-line mid-dilution hemodiafiltration system for use with a hemodialysis (HD) machine for the treatment of patients with End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD), will present at the SeeThruEquity 3nd Annual Innovations Investor Conference at The W Hotel in Miami on South Beach on February 22, 2017.

Company President and CEO Daron Evans will provide a 30-minute overview of the business and will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with scheduled investors.

Event: SeeThruEquity 3rd Annual Innovations Investor Conference

Date: Wednesday, February 22, 2017

Presentation Time: 11:30 AM Eastern

Location: W Hotel, 2201 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL, 33139

About SeeThruEquity

Since the company’s founding in 2011, SeeThruEquity (STE) has been committed to its core mission: providing impactful, high quality research on uncovered and undercovered microcap stocks and hosting investor conferences throughout the year. STE has been able to grow its research universe to over 176 names.

STE conferences are the ultimate event for publicly traded companies with less than $1 billion in market capitalization because it augments the conference experience with the firm’s research which is part of Wall Street consensus and available across industry leading platforms including Thomson First Call, FactSet, S&P CapitalIQ, Yahoo! Finance and Bloomberg to name a select few. STE has hosted 20 investor conferences which have showcased over 350 companies, attracted over 4500 attendees and have included over 1,700 1-on-1 meetings.

For more information please visit www.steconference.com.

About Nephros, Inc.



Nephros is a commercial stage medical device company that develops and sells high performance liquid purification filters, as well as a hemodiafiltration system for the treatment of patients with End Stage Renal Disease. Nephros filters or ultrafilters are used primarily in medical applications in various settings. These ultrafilters are used by dialysis centers for assisting in the added removal of biological contaminants from the water and bicarbonate concentrate supplied to hemodialysis machines and the patients. Additionally, Nephros ultrafilters are used in hospitals and medical clinics for added protection in retaining bacteria (i.e. Legionella, Pseudomonas), virus and endotoxin from water. These ultrafilters provide barriers that assist in improving infection control with showers, sinks, and ice machines.

For more information about Nephros, please visit the company’s website at www.nephros.com.