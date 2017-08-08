Neptune to Hold Conference Call to Discuss the Transaction with Aker BioMarine

LAVAL, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – Aug. 8, 2017) - Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc. (“Neptune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:NEPT)(TSX:NEPT), announces that it will be holding a conference call today on August 8, 2017 at 9:00 AM (EST) to discuss the transaction with Aker BioMarine.

Conference Call Details: Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 Time: 9:00 AM Eastern Standard Time Call: 1 (877) 223-4471 (within Canada and the U.S.) 1 (647) 788-4922 (outside Canada and the U.S.) Webcast: A live audio webcast and presentation about the transaction can be accessed at:

http://neptunecorp.com/en/investors/events-and-presentations/

A replay of the call will be available for replay two hours after the call’s completion, until September 8, 2017. The telephone numbers to access the replay of the call are 1 (416) 621-4642 or 1 (800) 585-8367 (toll-free), Conference ID 67354926. The archive of the webcast, along with its accompanying presentation, will also be made available immediately in the Investors section of Neptune’s website under Investor Events and Presentations.

About Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc.

Neptune is a wellness products company, with more than 50 years of combined experience in the industry. The Company develops turnkey solutions available in various unique delivery forms, offers specialty ingredients such as MaxSimil®, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and a variety of other marine and seed oils. Neptune also sells premium krill oil directly to consumers through web sales at www.oceano3.com. Leveraging our scientific, technological and innovative expertise Neptune is working to develop unique extractions in high potential growth segments such as in the medical cannabis field.

Neptune is also pursuing opportunities in the prescription drug markets, through its 34% owned subsidiary Acasti Pharma Inc. (“Acasti”). Acasti focuses on the research, development and commercialization of omega-3 phospholipid therapies for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

The Company’s head office is located in Laval, Quebec.