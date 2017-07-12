Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | Net Element Releases Update Letter to Shareholders Net Element Releases Update Letter to Shareholders Net Element Releases Update Letter to Shareholders RecommendedPERQ Expands into Canada: Offers Personalized Web Engagement Technology that Increases Dealership Leads, Car SalesPrevalent Named a Leader in 2017 Gartner Magic Quadrant for IT Vendor Risk ManagementNew Analysis Shows Most Customer Journey Expansion is in Loyalty and Growth Applications; Total Journey Interactions Quadruple