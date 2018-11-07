Netcoins Activates 150,000 New Retail Locations Globally

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 07, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netcoins Holdings Inc. (“NETC” or the “Company“) (CSE: NETC) (OTC: GARLF) (Frankfurt:1WJ) is pleased to declare that the previously announced upcoming 150,000+ retail locations are live and active as of today.

On September 17, 2018, a definitive agreement with a global voucher partner was made to expand the Netcoins retail network to 171,000+ locations. Integration with this voucher partner is now complete, and people can now walk into these 150,000+ new locations across 6 continents to purchase a cash voucher which can then be redeemed online at www.goNetcoins.com/redeem for a cryptocurrency of their choice.

“This expansion increases our reach by 7x, and helps us make purchasing crypto easier and more accessible for the everyday consumer,” said Netcoins CEO Mark Binns. “The team at Netcoins is always executing, and we are excited that effective today these 150,000+ locations can start selling vouchers that can be redeemed for crypto via Netcoins. Our retail network is an integral part of our offering, and we are thrilled to be providing a global retail crypto solution.”

About the Company

The Company is in the business of developing software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor through brokerage services. Netcoins enables crypto transactions via 171,000+ retail locations globally and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

“Mark Binns”

Mark Binns

CEO and Director

For Investor Relations Inquiries please contact Netcoins at 778.785.1175 or email ir@gonetcoins.com.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding “Forward-Looking” Information

This information release contains certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.