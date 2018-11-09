Netcoins Lists PIVX

CBJ Newsmakers

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netcoins Holdings Inc. (“NETC” or the “Company“) (CSE: NETC) (OTC: GARLF) (WKN: 1WJ) is pleased to announce that it has listed PIVX, available for purchase immediately, via our OTC Private Brokerage Services business and our 171,000+ retail locations worldwide. PIVX is the 15th in a series of altcoins and tokens to be listed by Netcoins.

PIVX: Private – Instant – Verified – Transaction(Tx) is an MIT licensed, open source, blockchain-based cryptocurrency with ultra fast transactions, low fees, high network decentralization, and Zero Knowledge cryptography proofs for industry-leading transaction anonymity.

PIVX is the first cryptocurrency to implement a directly spendable Zerocoin protocol and has also developed and implemented an industry-first Zerocoin-capable Proof of Stake consensus algorithm, called zPoS, that allows complete privacy of the balance and transactions while staking.

PIVX also utilizes a decentralized network of masternodes that allow feature services, treasury management, and community governance.

PIVX project is focused on advancing its privacy technology to ensure fungibility, improving network scalability, and increasing real-world utilization to become a globally-accepted decentralized online digital currency.

Learn more about PIVX here: pivx.org

“We at PIVX are very excited for the partnership with the Netcoins platform. With global top-tier OTC trading services combined with a network of over 170,000 retail locations worldwide – I really feel this is going to benefit everyone. This is a great move in the direction of usability and liquidity for PIVX,” said John MacPherson, Director of Business Development at PIVX.

“We are thrilled to have PIVX on our platform,” said Netcoins CEO Mark Binns. “The recent expansion of our retail network helps to make crypto more accessible to a wider audience and we’re excited to help open more doors for altcoins like PIVX.”

Netcoins has received a $15,000 USD listing fee from PIVX, which is also a recurring annual fee, on our LaaS (Listing as a Service) business model for coin listings.

About the Company

The Company is in the business of developing software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor through brokerage services. Netcoins enables crypto transactions via 171,000+ retail locations globally and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.

