Netcoins Sets Single Day European Transactional Record at Over CAD $2 Million

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Netcoins Holdings Inc. (“NETC” or the “Company“) (CSE: NETC) (OTC: GARLF) (WKN: 1WJ) is pleased to announce that it has completed over CAD $2 million in transactions in 24 hours from European customers. Hitting $2 million in daily transactions, via Europe, is another significant milestone for the Netcoins business as we continue to attract global customers and sell into multiple continents at once.

In July 2018, Netcoins completed its first $1 million day and then first $2 million day in Canada. Netcoins then accomplished a $4 million day in September, again in Canada, while continuing to expand services into the US and globally, including Europe. This new single day record for European transactions highlights the success of the ongoing expansion of our coin offerings and crypto relationships which are boosting our ability to drive transactional revenues.

“Our global crypto relationships continue to pay off. The increase in institutional involvement within the crypto space continues to drive larger transactions creating volume and revenues for Netcoins,” says Netcoins CEO, Mark Binns. “Once again our public, audited and transparent business model is lending trust to every deal we process.”

About the Company

The Company is in the business of developing software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor through brokerage services. Netcoins enables crypto transactions via 171,000+ retail locations globally and an Over-The-Counter (OTC) trading desk.

