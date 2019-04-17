Netflix Adds 9.6 Million Subscribers

CBJ — Online streaming service Netflix continues to increase in popularity with the biggest three-month subscriber gains in the history of the company, adding 9.6 million new subscribers in the first quarter of 2019.

The increase is that much more impressive for the 12-year-old company considering the anticipated intense forthcoming competition from the likes of Walt Disney Digital Streaming Services and Apple.

Netflix expects to add another 5 million subscribers during the current quarter ending June.

Competition facing Netflix will heat up toward the end of this year when both Disney and Apple plan to start selling their own video-streaming services backed by big budgets.

