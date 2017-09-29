NetworkNewsWire Announces Publication Discussing Assorted Investment Opportunities in the Cannabis Industry

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Sep 29, 2017) – NetworkNewsWire (“NNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, today announces the publication of an editorial featuring ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (OTCQB: CIIX), a client of NNW recognizing unprecedented opportunities in the U.S. cannabis industry and laying the groundwork to capitalize on growing demand for cannabidiol (CBD)-based nutrition and health products.

The publication is titled, “Cannabis Companies Demonstrate the Diverse Nature of the Global Marijuana Market.” It discusses various public companies across multiple sectors that are getting their share of the profitable marijuana market.

To view the full publication, visit: https://www.networknewswire.com/cannabis-companies-demonstrate-diverse-nature-global-marijuana-market/

“ChineseInvestors.com, Inc. (CIIX) is staking its position in the market with several product lines, including hemp-infused skin care products. Cannabis is known to have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. The company noted the benefits in this area in an August 2017 press release (http://nnw.fm/z9WPp). They include improvements to skin complexion, thanks to the omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids present in hemp seed oil. The fatty acids help keep skin moist and stimulate collagen production, helping skin to become firmer. In fact, the human endocannabinoid system includes cannabinoid receptors in the skin.

“Fully aware of the demand for medical cannabis, CIIX has worked to improve the user experience as well. It has developed an investing process, known as the ChineseInvestors Method, and introduced various web-based tools to disseminate market information to investors. That puts investors on the front lines of China’s $30 billion per year skin care product industry.

“The company also developed and launched a Chinese-language social media app, approved for download via the Apple App Store. It enables users to view, discuss, and write reviews on cannabis strains and marijuana dispensaries. People can use the application’s maps to find retailers, view business summary reports and see product recommendations.”

About ChineseInvestors.com

Founded in 1999, ChineseInvestors.com endeavors to be an innovative company providing: (a) real-time market commentary, analysis, and educational related services in Chinese language character sets (traditional and simplified); (b) advertising and public relation related support services; and (c) retail and online sales of hemp-based products and other health related products. For more information visit www.ChineseInvestors.com.

