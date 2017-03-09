New AerationPlus(C) circulator from Medora Corporation makes water better in ponds and lakes

DICKINSON, ND–(Marketwired – March 09, 2017) – The AerationPlus circulator from Medora Corporation provides cost-effective, targeted circulation for small lakes and ponds, as well as areas around docks, marinas and coves in larger lakes. This targeted, small-area circulation helps reduce blue-green algae and odors while improving overall water quality.

“Water quality in lakes and ponds continues to be an area of concern for localities across the United States,” said Joel Bleth, CEO and co-founder of Medora Corporation. “We have learned so much from using our proven circulation technology in over 400 large lakes, and saw a real need to help people bring reliable and economical circulation to smaller, more targeted freshwater applications. After much research and design, I am very excited we can now apply what we know on a smaller scale that targets specific areas of lakes and ponds.”

Each AerationPlus system has up to three acres of circulation influence. No part of the circulator is above water, allowing for effective circulation without being seen. The AerationPlus circulator is powered by an ultra-quiet air unit with no electricity or moving parts in the water. This makes these systems safe in high-traffic swimming and boating areas. A solar-powered version is also available.

“The AerationPlus system gives lake and pond shareholders the opportunity to introduce beneficial and affordable circulation in localized areas under their control,” said Emil Anheluk, vice president, marketing, Medora Corporation.

To order the AerationPlus circulator and for further information, visit www.medoraco.com/media or call 1-866-437-8076.

About Medora Corporation

Medora Corporation is world-leading in water quality solutions and is known for its innovative GridBee® and SolarBee® technologies for water reservoir and in-tank mixing. For more information, call 866-437-8076 or visit www.medoraco.com

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/3/9/11G132627/Images/Medora_Corp_AerationPlus_(1)-eee5714f5db587578d8a425a3e3bd922.jpg