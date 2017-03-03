New Affordable Rental Homes for Women in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – March 3, 2017) - The federal and provincial governments are proud to help fund new affordable rental homes for women in the Ottawa area.

Cornerstone Housing for Women will use funding from the Investment in Affordable Housing to build a 42-unit facility at 373 Princeton Ave., redeveloping an existing complex into bachelor unit apartments and ensuring women in need of housing support will have a safe, affordable place to call home.

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, along with Yasir Naqvi, Attorney General of Ontario and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ottawa Centre on behalf of the Honourable Chris Ballard, Ontario’s Minister of Housing and the Minister Responsible for the Poverty Reduction Strategy, were on hand for the announcement.

Quick facts:

Cornerstone Housing for Women received $3,975,000 in federal funding and $1,325,000 in provincial funding for this project through the Canada-Ontario Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) agreement.

Cornerstone Housing for Women owns and operates four housing developments for women in Ottawa, totalling 68 units of affordable housing and an emergency women’s shelter.

The new property is expected to open in spring 2018.

Since the 1930s, the Sisters of Jeanne D’Arc operated a private school and affordable housing for women at 373 Princeton Ave. which will now be redeveloped and operated by Cornerstone Housing for Women.

Quotes:

“Our Government is investing in affordable housing here in Ottawa and across Canada to help and improve the quality of life for those who need it most. Thanks to the combined efforts of our partners, we are able to give a helping hand to women in need, and in doing so we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community.” - Catherine McKenna, Minister of the Environment and Climate Change, and Member of Parliament for Ottawa Centre

“What a perfect way to pass on the ‘Mother House’ from the Sisters to our community. Cornerstone’s new development will act as a refuge and support system to women who need it in our community. Much like the work of the Sisters before, this facility will help women transition out of crisis and back into our community. I am proud that the Ontario government, through the Investment in Affordable Housing Program, has invested $1.3 million in this project. Congratulations to Cornerstone for this monumental achievement – we are a better and safer community because of all of your hard work!” – Yasir Naqvi, Attorney General of Ontario and Member of Provincial Parliament for Ottawa Centre

“The City of Ottawa greatly appreciates the contributions of both our federal and provincial partners towards this important project for Cornerstone Housing for Women. These investments are helping us make strides to prevent homelessness by ensuring that more individuals and families in Ottawa have a safe and inclusive place to live, along with the support they need in order to remain housed. The City is committed to continue working with the federal and provincial governments, as well as our partners and community organizations, towards the ultimate goal of putting an end to chronic homelessness.” - Jim Watson, Mayor, City of Ottawa

“We are delighted that Cornerstone’s next affordable housing initiative will be located in the beautiful, safe Westboro neighbourhood. This is a community which embraces everyone and is committed to diversity and we are grateful for the warm welcome we have received from neighbours as we have been preparing for our move into 373 Princeton.” - Sue Garvey, Executive Director, Cornerstone Housing for Women

