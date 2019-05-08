Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | New board members elected to Habitat for Humanity Canada’s National Board of Directors New board members elected to Habitat for Humanity Canada’s National Board of Directors CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedCanada home to vast majority of North America’s remaining longest and free-flowing rivers: new McGill University and WWF study in NatureNew board members elected to Habitat for Humanity Canada’s National Board of DirectorsTorstar Loses $7.4 Million in 1st Quarter