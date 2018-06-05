New Coca-Cola Milk Plant for Ontario

CBJ — Coca-Cola Canada is committed to building a new facility in Peterborough, Ont. to produce lactose-free milk.

The $85 million investment is expected to create 35 new jobs and support 100 jobs at the Peterborough Minute Maid plant.

The Peterborough plant will be supplied with milk from local dairy farmers to produce Fairlife ultra-filtered milk.

Coca-Cola Canada employs 6,200 people in more than 50 facilities from coast to coast.

It’s expected that the Peterborough location, which is about 130km northeast of Toronto, will be up and running by the first quarter of 2020.

