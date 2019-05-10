Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | New condo communities like Murrayville House in Langley, BC will be the place in the next five years for downsizing Baby Boomers New condo communities like Murrayville House in Langley, BC will be the place in the next five years for downsizing Baby Boomers CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedWalt & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of Wilmington Capital ManagementAllied Announces Voting Results from the 2019 Annual and Special Meeting of UnitholdersMarilyn De Mara Joins Guardian Capital Group Limited Board of Directors