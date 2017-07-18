New CVAA Video Captioning Rules Now in Effect

PROVIDENCE, RI–(Marketwired – July 18, 2017) – Starting July 1, 2017, all videos or television programming of live or near-live events delivered over the internet (via Internet Protocol, or IP) must be accompanied by captions as part of the 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act (CVAA). First adopted by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in July 2014, the new CVAA requirements mean captions must be added to pertinent video within twelve (12) hours of a live television airtime and within eight (8) hours of a near-live television airtime. These rules apply if the video was originally accompanied by captions during their television airtime, and/or if the video is using the same audio track as was used in the television version. Videos used by apps or third-party websites do not need to comply.

