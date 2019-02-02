New Cybersafety Education Curriculum Now Available to Ontario Schools

CBJ Newsmakers

TORONTO, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On Data Privacy Day this year, the KnowledgeFlow Cybersafety Foundation introduced Canada’s only K-12 Cybersafety Curriculum to empower teachers, educate parents and teach students the key aspects of digital responsibility including 32 configurable subject areas such as:

Situational awareness for safe and responsible social media use

Identity protection and cyberfraud prevention

Smartphone and cloud privacy fundamentals

The First Principles of Cybersafety program awards completion certificates to all participants and will soon be available across Canada on Knowledgeflow’s Digital Education Platform, making it available to an estimated 5 million students nationally.

The program builds on 10 years of development by KnowledgeFlow and a core group of participating Ontario schools that has introduced such innovations as the Cybersafety Champion student support program and the Privacy & Security Awareness workshops presented to community families in collaboration with local parent councils.

“Our non-profit foundation is privileged to be trusted by municipal institutions with access to families looking for exceptional, certified security and privacy professionals who enjoy sharing quality knowledge,” said Claudiu Popa, KnowledgeFlow’s co-founder.

The organization is inviting Ontario schools to pilot the 2019 Cybersafety program through:

Parent councils willing to facilitate workshops for families School principals seeking to bring trusted expertise into classrooms Teachers interested in empowering and entertaining their classes with unique insights into cybersafety

“As parents and professionals we have a duty to equip the next generation of digital natives with the skills to defend themselves and others online, but perhaps even more critically, to foster the curiosity to innovate and contribute in a predominantly digital, connected world,” said Popa.

About the Foundation:

The KnowledgeFlow Cybersafety Foundation is a federally incorporated non-profit organization focused exclusively on providing classroom-based, advanced expertise from trusted, certified professionals to communities across Ontario. Later this year, the KnowledgeFlow Digital Education Platform will be piloted in every province and seek to reach the most remote Canadian regions with customized content and culturally-specific educational modules.

With support from Seneca College’s Canadian Cybercrime Information Centre (CCIC) and other academic institutions, KnowledgeFlow will soon introduce the nation’s first Digital Education Platform, extending its reach across Canada. The organization is spearheading reform and awareness efforts with 3 new hashtags: #ChildrenDeservePrivacy #EdtechPrivacy and #EdtechSecurity

Support and donations can be made at www.CybersafetyFoundation.org or via email at donate@KnowledgeFlow.ca

Media and Contact Information:

Claudiu Popa / Co-Founder and Chair, KnowledgeFlow Cybersafety Foundation: 416-431-9012 or via email: Claudiu@KnowledgeFlow.ca

Paige Backman / KnowledgeFlow Co-Founder and Partner, Aird & Berlis Privacy & Data Security Group: Paige@KnowledgeFlow.ca