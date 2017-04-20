New Frontier Data & MassRoots Partner on First Cannabis Consumer Sentiment Report

WASHINGTON, DC–(Marketwired – April 20, 2017) – New Frontier Data, the authority in business intelligence for the cannabis industry, and MassRoots, Inc. (OTCQB: MSRT), one of the leading publicly-traded cannabis technology companies, are partnering to craft a first of its kind report which will extract business intelligence from cannabis consumer data.

“We have been looking at consumer sentiment in various forms from our own national survey to our ingestion of social media data from multiple platforms. Over the past two years New Frontier Data has been working diligently to understand evolving attitudes, perceptions and use of cannabis. This partnership will allow us to take that research one step further and provide the industry with a deeper understanding of this vastly complex market,” said Giadha Aguirre De Carcer.

“Over the past three years, we’ve built a community of over a million of the world’s most passionate cannabis consumers. In conjunction with New Frontier Data, we’re releasing the first cannabis consumer sentiment report, which will analyze the hundreds of millions of anonymized data points surrounding cannabis purchasing decisions,” stated MassRoots Chief Executive Officer Isaac Dietrich. “This information is invaluable to businesses and brands looking to market to the tens of millions of cannabis consumers in the United States and abroad.”

Our executive team possesses the skill, experience, and knowledge necessary to analyze the depth of data that MassRoots can provide us. New Frontier Data recently poached a pioneer and veteran of the technology sector. Prior to joining as Chief Operating Officer, Gary Allen began his career in the mid 90s pioneering mobile banking with ABN-AMRO, then went on to multiple ad tech successes from affiliate marketing to market leading search technology with Performics and DoubleClick.

“The combination of the industry analytics and reporting from New Frontier Data and the consumer understanding the cannabis social giant MassRoots provides us interesting technology analysis and engagement opportunities. As the cannabis industry continues to mature leading technologies such as the MassRoots social application and New Frontier Data’s Equio platform will provide investors, consumers, operators, and marketers exciting opportunities to connect and understand each other,” said Gary Allen, New Frontier Data COO.

The collective data, analytics, and reach of the New Frontier Data and MassRoots team provide a unique insight into the purchasing patterns of loyal cannabis consumers.

About New Frontier Data:

New Frontier Data is an independent, technology-driven analytics company specializing in the cannabis industry. We offer vetted data, business intelligence and risk management solutions for investors, operators and policymakers. New Frontier’s data and reports have been cited in over 45 countries around the world to inform industry leaders. Founded in 2014, New Frontier is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and an additional office in Denver. For more information or media inquiries, please visit www.newfrontierdata.com or contact Gretchen Gailey at 202-489-3821 or [email protected].

About MassRoots, Inc.

MassRoots is one of the largest technology platforms for the regulated cannabis industry. The Company’s mobile apps enable consumers to make educated cannabis purchasing decisions through community-driven reviews. MassRoots is proud to be affiliated with the leading businesses and organizations in the cannabis industry, including the ArcView Group and National Cannabis Industry Association. For more information, please visit MassRoots.com/Investors.