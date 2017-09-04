New GGB Website To Provide Enhanced Usability For China

SHANGHAI, CHINA–(Marketwired – Sep 3, 2017) –

Highlights:

New mobile-friendly website scheduled to go live in September.

Features include free literature and application brief downloads.

Visitors can make immediate contact via an online chat window.

GGB Bearing Technology, a global leader in high performance bearing solutions, has announced the launch of a new Chinese version of the GGB website, www.ggbearings.cn, that offers enhanced usability, improved design, and access to a library of industry resources.

The mobile-friendly website is designed to provide visitors a better online experience and features a fresh, new look with regular updates on news, trade shows and career opportunities.

“The new website will provide visitors an easier way to access information about products and the ability to easily contact GGB experts,” said Yuki Wang, GGB Asia marketing specialist. “Efficient communication with our customers is a crucial part of our success, and these site improvements will help us better communicate with our Asia market.”

The website will also give customers more detailed information on GGB’s high performance bearings and will offer free literature downloads and application briefs. Customers can search for solutions across a variety of industries, with GGB’s team of experts sharing their extensive experience and knowledge in bearing selection, installation and performance in a range of applications. The website will also offer a glimpse into the company’s history, culture and commitment to quality, safety and innovation.

Visitors can make immediate contact via an online chat window, or can email china@ggbearings.com or marketing@ggbearings.com.

To experience the new site, visit www.ggbearings.cn.

About GGB Bearing Technology

GGB is the world’s leading manufacturer of high performance, self-lubricating and prelubricated bearings with production facilities in the U.S., Germany, France, Brazil, Slovakia and China. The company partners with more than 30,000 customers worldwide in a broad spectrum of applications and industries including aerospace, automotive, industrial, fluid power, agricultural and construction equipment, sports and recreation equipment and renewable energy. Its product offerings include metal-polymer, engineered plastics, fiber reinforced composite, metal bearings and bushing blocks. Also provided are industry-leading R&D and testing capabilities, flexible manufacturing, technical support and a global network of distributors. For more information, visit www.ggbearings.com.