New High-Intensity, ASTM E3022-15 Compliant, IP65 Rated LED UV-A uVision(TM) Inspection Lamps for Non-Destructive Testing and Aerospace: The UV-365HC and Mobile UV-365MHC

WESTBURY, NY–(Marketwired – January 12, 2018) – Spectronics Corporation, the originator of ultraviolet fluorescent technology, is releasing the uVision™ UV-365HC and mobile UV-365MHC, a new group of high-intensity ASTM E3022-2015 Compliant LED UV-A lamps for non-destructive testing, aerospace, and other fluorescent inspection applications. The high-intensity feature provides superior fluorescent response while remaining within ASTM E3022-15 compliance. Fluorescent indications are apparent and easily spotted. NDT inspectors can be confident discontinuities are found instantly.

The hallmark of the uVision™ Series is the IP65 rating – signifying the unit can be fully covered in dust without any foreign material entering the housing. The rating also means the unit is protected against jets of water from all directions. All uVision™ Series lamps are constructed with a fanless, cool running design – enabling the lamps to operate at temperatures reaching upwards of 122° Fahrenheit. Whether it be heat, dust, or moisture, the rugged outer housing and sealed design can withstand the toughest exposure. For more information about the uVision™ Series, please visit http://spectroline.com/ndt-products/

Lightweight and Durable

The uVision™ Series lamps have three powerful UV-A LEDs for fluorescent inspection and one white light LED for visual inspection. These high-quality LEDs provide a uniform beam profile and wide coverage area. The uVision™ UV-A lenses are long-lasting and able to endure rigorous use, offsetting the effects of lens deterioration. In addition, these lamps are compact, lightweight, and ergonomic: weighing only 1.9 lbs. (871 g; excluding power supply) and standing 7.5 inches (19 cm) in height. The UV-365HC and mobile UV-365MHC provide maximum flexibility, comfort, and coverage during fluorescent inspection.

The Mobile, Battery-Operated UV-365MHC

The mobile UV-365MHC is easy to use and allows for in-the-field inspections. Simply clip the rechargeable NiMH battery pack to your belt and the lamp is ready for ASTM E3022-15 compliant inspections. In addition, the battery indicator light on the back panel of the lamp ensures the battery is never depleted while in use. For seamless mobile inspection, the BP-30 battery runs for 4.5 hours before depleting. The adjustable strap allows the user to carry the BP-30 battery pack on the shoulder.

Enhanced Coverage Area

The UV-365HC and mobile UV-365MHC have a nominal steady state intensity of 6,000 µW/cm² at 15 inches (38cm). The coverage area encompasses a large 6.4-inch (16.3 cm) diameter at 15 inches (38cm), with a minimum UV-A intensity of 1,200 µW/cm². The uVision™ produces less than 1.0 foot-candle (< 11 lux) of visible light emission, allowing for optimal fluorescent inspection. The faceplate with integral UV-A pass filters reduces visible wavelengths and enhances inspection results. The UV-365HC and mobile UV-365MHC are available for all international power outlets. In addition, both models can be purchased with an extended 20-foot power supply for greater mobility.

About Spectronics Corporation:

Spectronics Corporation is the world’s leading manufacturer of ultraviolet equipment and fluorescent materials. Their state-of-the-art products are built to exacting engineering standards and are utilized for literally hundreds of markets and applications that demand uncompromising quality and reliability. Spectroline® UV lamps and radiometers are widely used to verify the structural integrity of military and commercial aircraft. Spectroline® fluorescent dyes are used to check for fluid leaks in power plants, nuclear reactors, oil pipelines and industrial facilities worldwide, and were even used on the U.S. Space Shuttle. For more information, please visit us at www.spectroline.com.

Embedded Video Available: https://vimeo.com/spectronicscorporation/uvision-365-deluxe-series