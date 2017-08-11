New Look Vision Group Inc. Announces Record Second Quarter Revenues for 2017 and its Quarterly Dividend

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – Aug. 10, 2017) - New Look Vision Group Inc. (TSX:BCI) (“New Look Vision”), announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended July 1, 2017 and its quarterly dividend.

Second quarter results

New Look Vision reported record revenues of $55.4 million and adjusted EBITDA(1) of $10.9 million for the second quarter ended July 1, 2017, representing increases of 9.7% and 5.2% respectively over last year. The increases were mainly due to the net addition of 15 stores in the last twelve months as well as same store sales growth of 4.6% over last year.

Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(1), defined as net earnings adjusted to remove the impact of acquisition-related costs, equity-based compensation, and other non-comparable costs, for the second quarter were flat at $4.6 million compared to last year. Adjusted net earnings per share for the quarter compared to the second quarter of 2016 were also flat at $0.33 per share(2). Net earnings attributed to shareholders were $2.6 million, compared to $4.1 million last year, the decrease being mainly due to higher acquisition costs, equity-based compensation, and other non-comparable costs.

Cash flow from operating activities before income taxes paid and changes in working capital items(1) was $9.1 million or $0.66 per share(2) in the second quarter of 2017, down from $9.8 million or $0.71 per share last year. However, when adjusted for acquisition-related costs and other non-comparable costs, adjusted cash flows from operating activities(1) are $10.8 million or $0.78 per share(2), an increase of $499 thousand, or 4.9% over last year. Income tax instalments paid in the second quarter of 2017 were $0.7 million compared to $1.5 million for 2016.

More details on the financial performance of the second quarter ended July 1, 2017 are available in the attachments.

Year-to-date results

Year-to-date revenues and adjusted EBITDA reached a record of $106.4 million and $18.8 million respectively, which represent increases of 11.9% and 6.5% respectively over last year. Net earnings attributed to shareholders were $3.9 million ($0.28 per share)(2) compared to $5.9 million last year ($0.43 per share). Net earnings adjusted to remove the impact of acquisition-related costs, equity-based compensation, and other non-comparable costs were $7.0 million, or $143 thousand over last year. Adjusted net earnings per share (diluted) remained flat at $0.50 in comparison to last year, despite additional depreciation and amortization and additional shares issued since the beginning of the second quarter of 2016. Comparable store sales year-to-date were up 3.3% over last year.

Cash flow from operating activities before income taxes paid and changes in working capital were $16.2 million or $1.17 per share (2) in the year-to-date period compared to $16.5 million or $1.19 per share last year, the decrease being mainly attributable to increased acquisition-related costs and other non-comparable costs. Whereas, adjusted cash flows from operating activities were $18.6 million or $1.34 per share(2), an increase of $1.2 million, or 7.1% over last year. In the first six months of 2017, New Look Vision made total tax payments of $2.4 million compared to $4.2 million in 2016, including prior period adjustments and current year instalments.

President’s comments

Antoine Amiel, the President of New Look Vision, stated that: “Building on the momentum created in Q1, the Company achieved a strong operating and financial performance in Q2 driven by high same store sales growth of 4.6%. The Adjusted EBITDA percentage is impacted by extra operating expenses as the Company continues to build its infrastructure necessary to support future growth. Subsequent to quarter’s end, we announced that we entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Iris The Visual Group, consolidating our leadership position across Canada and particularly in the West and British Columbia, and adding a strong platform for the consolidation of the optometry based retail segment of the Canadian optical industry. We expect the transaction to close on or about October 1st.”

Dividend approval

Following the approval of the results of the second quarter of 2017, the Board of Directors of New Look Vision approved the payment of a dividend of $0.15 per Class A common shares payable on September 30, 2017 to the shareholders of record as of September 23, 2017. The dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend”, that is a dividend entitling shareholders who are Canadian resident individuals to a higher dividend tax credit.

Through the dividend reinvestment plan, shareholders residing in Canada may elect to re-invest their cash dividends into New Look Vision shares, without incurring brokerage commissions, fees and transaction costs. Until any further announcement, shares will be issued from treasury at 95% of the weighted average trading price for the five days preceding the dividend payment date. Any shareholder wishing to benefit from this opportunity may do so through his or her broker.

Attachments

Table A – Highlights

Table B – Consolidated Statement of Earnings

Table C – Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

Table D – Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings

Table E – Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities, Before Income Taxes Paid and Changes in Working Capital Items and Adjusted Cash Flows from Operating Activities

1) EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings, Cash flows from operating activities before income taxes paid and changes in working capital items, and Adjusted cash flows from operating activities are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. See Table C and Table D attached for a reconciliation of net earnings to these measures. See Table E for reconciliation of cash flows. 2) Per share amounts are expressed on a diluted basis.

As of July 30, 2017, New Look Vision had 13,624,123 Class A common shares issued and outstanding. New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Eastern Canada having a network of 227 corporate stores mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical and Greiche & Scaff banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies. Tax information regarding payments to shareholders is available at www.newlookvision.ca in the Investors section.

TABLE A

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC. Highlights for the periods ended July 1, 2017 and June 25, 2016

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

13 weeks 26 weeks July 1, 2017 June 25, 2016 July 1, 2017 June 25, 2016 Revenues $ 55,389 $ 50,506 $ 106,432 $ 95,096 Variance 9.7 % 11.9 % Variance in comparable store sales orders(a) 4.6 % 3.3 % Adjusted EBITDA(b) $ 10,913 $ 10,372 $ 18,785 $ 17,642 Variance 5.2 % 6.5 % % of revenues 19.7 % 20.5 % 17.6 % 18.6 % Per share (basic) $ 0.80 $ 0.77 $ 1.38 $ 1.31 Variance 3.9 % 5.3 % Per share (diluted) $ 0.79 $ 0.75 $ 1.35 $ 1.28 Variance 5.3 % 5.5 % Net earnings attributed to shareholders $ 2,625 $ 4,093 $ 3,909 $ 5,933 Variance (35.9 %) (34.1 %) Net earnings per share Basic $ 0.19 $ 0.30 $ 0.29 $ 0.44 Variance (36.7 %) (34.1 %) Diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.30 $ 0.28 $ 0.43 Variance (36.7 %) (34.9 %) Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(b) $ 4,575 $ 4,610 $ 6,998 $ 6,855 Variance (0.8 %) 2.1 % Per share (basic) $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.51 $ 0.51 Variance - % - % Per share (diluted) $ 0.33 $ 0.33 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 Variance - % - % Cash flows from operating activities, before income taxes paid and changes in working capital items(b) $ 9,111 $ 9,779 $ 16,205 $ 16,504 Per share (basic) $ 0.67 $ 0.72 $ 1.19 $ 1.22 Variance (6.9 %) (2.5 %) Per share (diluted) $ 0.66 $ 0.71 $ 1.17 $ 1.19 Variance (7.0 %) (1.7 %) Adjusted cash flows from operating activities(b) $ 10,781 $ 10,282 $ 18,568 $ 17,344 Per share (basic) $ 0.79 $ 0.76 $ 1.37 $ 1.28 Variance 3.9 % 7.0 % Per share (diluted) $ 0.78 $ 0.74 $ 1.34 $ 1.25 Variance 5.4 % 7.2 % Capital expenditures(c) $ 4,373 $ 7,635 $ 14,498 $ 26,530 Net debt increase in the period(d) $ 468 $ 2,606 $ 8,567 $ 20,099 Cash dividend per share(e) $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.30 $ 0.30 Total dividends(e) $ 2,042 $ 2,048 $ 4,079 $ 4,076 At end of period Number of stores(f) 227 212

a) Comparable stores are stores which have been operating for at least 12 months. Revenues are recognized at time of delivery of goods to customers, but management measures the comparable store performance on the basis of sales orders, regardless of delivery. b) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, cash flows from operating activities before income taxes paid and changes in working capital items, and adjusted cash flows from operating activities are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. Refer to Table C and Table D for a reconciliation of these measures to net earnings. Also, refer to Table E for reconciliation of cash flows. c) Capital expenditures include amounts financed through debt assumptions, balances of purchase price, issuance of shares and non-controlling interests. d) Net debt refers to the total of the long-term debt, including the short-term portion and borrowings under the revolving facility, and dividends payable, in excess of cash. e) The amounts of dividends shown in the table above refer to amounts declared in the periods. f) The increase in the number of stores in the last twelve months reflects the acquisition of 17 stores, described in Note 7 to the financial statements, as well as five scheduled closures and three store openings.

TABLE B

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC. Consolidated Statement of Earnings for the periods ended July 1, 2017 and June 25, 2016

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

13 weeks 26 weeks July 1, 2017 June 25, 2016 July 1, 2017 June 25, 2016 $ $ $ $ Revenues 55,389 50,506 106,432 95,096 Materials consumed 12,536 11,129 23,800 20,820 Employee remuneration expenses 18,193 16,204 36,433 31,539 Other operating expenses 15,861 13,443 30,780 26,324 Earnings before depreciation, amortization, loss on disposal and financial expenses 8,799 9,730 15,419 16,413 Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal 3,374 2,873 6,413 5,672 Financial expenses, net of interest revenues 909 983 2,288 1,930 Earnings before income taxes 4,516 5,874 6,718 8,811 Income taxes Current 2,137 1,739 3,226 2,867 Deferred (265 ) 19 (464 ) (37 ) Total income taxes 1,872 1,758 2,762 2,830 Net earnings and comprehensive income 2,644 4,116 3,956 5,981 Net earnings and comprehensive income attributed to: Non-controlling interest 19 23 47 48 Shareholders of New Look Vision 2,625 4,093 3,909 5,933 2,644 4,116 3,956 5,981 Net earnings per share Basic 0.19 0.30 0.29 0.44 Diluted 0.19 0.30 0.28 0.43

TABLE C

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC. Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods ended July 1, 2017 and June 25, 2016

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

13 weeks 26 weeks July 1, 2017 June 25, 2016 July 1, 2017 June 25, 2016 $ $ $ $ Net earnings 2,644 4,116 3,956 5,981 Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal 3,374 2,873 6,413 5,672 Financial expenses, net of interest revenues 909 983 2,288 1,930 Income taxes 1,872 1,758 2,762 2,830 EBITDA(a) 8,799 9,730 15,419 16,413 Equity-based compensation 337 149 877 309 Net loss from changes in fair value of foreign exchange contracts 107 (10 ) 126 80 Acquisition-related costs 1,365 503 2,058 840 Other non-comparable costs(b) 305 305 Adjusted EBITDA(a) 10,913 10,372 18,785 17,642 Variance in $ 541 1,143 Variance in % 5.2 % 6.5 % % of revenues 19.7 % 20.5 % 17.6 % 18.6 % Per share (basic) 0.80 0.77 1.38 1.31 Per share (diluted) 0.79 0.75 1.35 1.28

a) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are useful financial metrics as they assist in determining the ability to generate cash from operations. Investors should be cautioned that EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or cash flows as determined under IFRS. b) Other non-comparable costs include one-time expenses connected with personnel transition costs and related matters.

TABLE D

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC. Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings for the periods ended July 1, 2017 and June 25, 2016

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

13 weeks 26 weeks July 1, 2017 June 25, 2016 July 1, 2017 June 25, 2016 $ $ $ $ Net earnings attributed to shareholders 2,625 4,093 3,909 5,933 Acquisition-related costs 1,365 503 2,058 840 Equity-based compensation 337 149 877 309 Other non-comparable costs 305 305 Related income taxes (57 ) (135 ) (150 ) (226 ) Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(a) 4,575 4,610 6,998 6,855 Variance in $ (35 ) 143 Variance in % (0.8 %) 2.1 % % of revenues 8.3 % 9.1 % 6.6 % 7.2 % Per share amount Basic 0.34 0.34 0.51 0.51 Diluted 0.33 0.33 0.50 0.50

a) Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders are not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that this disclosure provides useful information as it allows the comparison of net results excluding acquisition-related costs, equity-based compensation, and other non-comparable costs which may vary significantly from quarter to quarter. Investors should be cautioned that adjusted net earnings should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings as determined under IFRS.

TABLE E

NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC. Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities, Before Income Taxes Paid and Changes in Working Capital Items and Adjusted Cash Flows from Operating Activities for the periods ended July 1, 2017 and June 25, 2016

In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts

13 weeks 26 weeks July 1, 2017 June 25, 2016 July 1, 2017 June 25, 2016 $ $ $ $ Earnings before income taxes 4,516 5,874 6,718 8,811 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal 3,374 2,873 6,413 5,672 Amortization of deferred lease inducements and variation of deferred rent (37 ) (113 ) (103 ) (230 ) Equity-based compensation expense 337 149 877 309 Other 12 13 12 12 Financial expenses 922 992 2,307 1,949 Interest revenue (13 ) (9 ) (19 ) (19 ) Cash flows from operating activities, before income taxes paid and changes in working capital items 9,111 9,779 16,205 16,504 Income taxes paid (663 ) (1,522 ) (2,381 ) (4,240 ) Cash flows from operating activities, before changes in working capital items 8,448 8,257 13,824 12,264 Changes in working capital items (1,085 ) (578 ) (1,132 ) (1,593 ) Cash flows from operating activities 7,363 7,679 12,692 10,671

13 weeks 26 weeks July 1, 2017 June 25, 2016 July 1, 2017 June 25, 2016 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from operating activities 7,363 7,679 12,692 10,671 Income taxes paid 663 1,522 2,381 4,240 Changes in working capital items 1,085 578 1,132 1,593 Acquisition-related costs 1,365 503 2,058 840 Other non-comparable costs 305 305 Adjusted cash flows from operating activities(a) 10,781 10,282 18,568 17,344