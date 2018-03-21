New Look Vision Group Inc. Reports Record Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year End for Fiscal 2017

MONTRÉAL, March 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Look Vision Group Inc. (“New Look Vision” or the ‘Company’) (TSX:BCI), a leader in the Canadian optical business with 379 stores across Canada, reported financial results today for the 13 and 52 weeks ended December 30, 2017 (“Q4 2017” and “fiscal 2017”). This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s management discussion and analysis (the “MD&A”) and consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2017, which are available on the Company’s website at www.newlookvision.ca/investors and have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Q4 2017 Financial and Operational Highlights

Revenues reached $67.5 million and adjusted EBITDA (1) reached $12.5 million for Q4 2017, representing increases of 23.9% and 28.3% respectively over last year. The revenue increase was mainly due to the net addition of 159 stores to the network in the last twelve months as well as same store sales growth of 2.8% over last year. This revenue growth, along with improvement in the materials consumed ratio, resulted in the strong adjusted EBITDA performance. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter increased 70 basis points to 18.6%. Depreciation and amortization expenses increased as a result of the acquisition of IRIS and capital investments made on the Company’s stores and laboratories.

reached $12.5 million for Q4 2017, representing increases of 23.9% and 28.3% respectively over last year. The revenue increase was mainly due to the net addition of 159 stores to the network in the last twelve months as well as same store sales growth of 2.8% over last year. This revenue growth, along with improvement in the materials consumed ratio, resulted in the strong adjusted EBITDA performance. As a percentage of revenues, adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter increased 70 basis points to 18.6%. Depreciation and amortization expenses increased as a result of the acquisition of IRIS and capital investments made on the Company’s stores and laboratories. Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders (1) (defined as net earnings adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation, acquisition-related costs, equity-based compensation, and other non-comparable costs) for the fourth quarter increased by $0.7 million to $7.3 million. Adjusted net earnings per share for the quarter compared to Q4 2016 increased 2.19% to $0.48 per share (2) . The increase is mainly due to higher EBITDA offset by higher financial expenses, and taxes.

(defined as net earnings adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation, acquisition-related costs, equity-based compensation, and other non-comparable costs) for the fourth quarter increased by $0.7 million to $7.3 million. Adjusted net earnings per share for the quarter compared to Q4 2016 increased 2.19% to $0.48 per share . The increase is mainly due to higher EBITDA offset by higher financial expenses, and taxes. Net earnings attributed to shareholders were $2.8 million, compared to $3.2 million last year, the decrease being mainly due to higher depreciation, financial expenses, taxes and acquisition-related costs, partially offset by lower equity-based compensation, which offset higher EBITDA.

Cash flows from operating activities before income taxes paid and changes in working capital items (1) were $11.4 million or $0.75 per share (2) in the fourth quarter of 2017, up significantly from $9.2 million or $0.67 per share last year. Income tax instalments paid in the fourth quarter of 2017 were $1.2 million compared to $1.6 million for 2016.

were $11.4 million or $0.75 per share in the fourth quarter of 2017, up significantly from $9.2 million or $0.67 per share last year. Income tax instalments paid in the fourth quarter of 2017 were $1.2 million compared to $1.6 million for 2016. When adjusted for acquisition-related costs and other non-comparable costs, adjusted cash flows from operating activities (1) were $12.2 million or $0.80 per share (2) , an increase of $2.4 million, or 25.1% over last year.

were $12.2 million or $0.80 per share , an increase of $2.4 million, or 25.1% over last year. On October 24, 2017, the Company acquired Iris The Visual Group (Iris), with 147 stores. Results of this acquisition, for 10 weeks, are included in the results for the fourth quarter and year end for Fiscal 2017.

Year-to-date Financial and Operating Results

Year-to-date revenues and adjusted EBITDA reached a record of $229.2 million and $42.1 million respectively, which represent increases of 15.4% and 19.1% respectively over fiscal 2016.

Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders (1) , which is net earnings adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation, acquisition-related costs, equity-based compensation, and other non-comparable costs were $25.4 million, or $3.0 million over last year. Adjusted net earnings per share (diluted) increased to $1.78, up 9.9% from $1.62 in 2016. Comparable store sales year-to-date were up 2.6% over last year.

, which is net earnings adjusted to remove the impact of depreciation, acquisition-related costs, equity-based compensation, and other non-comparable costs were $25.4 million, or $3.0 million over last year. Adjusted net earnings per share (diluted) increased to $1.78, up 9.9% from $1.62 in 2016. Comparable store sales year-to-date were up 2.6% over last year. Net earnings attributed to shareholders were $10.1 million ($0.71 per share) (2) compared to $11.2 million last year ($0.81 per share).

compared to $11.2 million last year ($0.81 per share). Cash flow from operating activities before income taxes paid and changes in working capital were $37.5 million or $2.63 per share (2) in the year-to-date period compared to $33.4 million or $2.41 per share last year, the increase being mainly attributable to increased EBITDA.

in the year-to-date period compared to $33.4 million or $2.41 per share last year, the increase being mainly attributable to increased EBITDA. Adjusted cash flows from operating activities were $41.5 million or $2.91 per share(2), an increase of $6.4 million, or 18.4% over last year.

President & CEO’s comments

Antoine Amiel, the President and CEO of New Look Vision, stated that: “With the Q4 results, the 2017 year ended on a very strong note for the group. This and other positive operating and financial factors throughout the year as a whole are concrete evidence of the success of our strategic growth plan in recent years, both organically and by acquisition, as well as our ability to generate synergies across our expanding network.

In the fourth quarter, we completed the acquisition of Iris with its 147 locations which gives us a strong optometric based platform to build from in this sector of the consolidating Canadian retail optical industry. We look forward to working with their management team, partners and franchisees in the coming years.

Subsequent to quarter end, we welcomed on board Tania M. Clarke, as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.”

Dividend Approval

Pursuant to its previously announced dividend policy, the Board of Directors of New Look Vision declared a dividend of $0.15 per common share. The quarterly cash dividend will be paid on March 29, 2018 to the shareholders of record as of March 27, 2018. The dividend has been designated as an “eligible dividend,” that is a dividend entitling shareholders who are Canadian resident individuals to a higher dividend tax credit.

As of February 28, 2018, New Look Vision had 15,475,028 Class A common shares issued and outstanding.

Through the dividend reinvestment plan, shareholders residing in Canada may elect to re-invest their cash dividends into New Look Vision shares, without incurring brokerage commissions, fees and transaction costs. Until any further announcement, shares will be issued from treasury at 95% of the weighted average trading price for the five days preceding the dividend payment date. Any shareholder wishing to benefit from this opportunity may do so through his or her broker.

Attachments

Table A – Highlights

Table B – Consolidated Statement of Earnings

Table C – Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA

Table D – Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings

Table E – Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities, Before Income Taxes Paid and Changes in Working Capital Items and Adjusted Cash Flows from Operating Activities



EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net earnings, Cash flows from operating activities before income taxes paid and changes in working capital items, and Adjusted cash flows from operating activities are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. See Table C and Table D attached for a reconciliation of net earnings to these measures. See Table E for reconciliation of cash flows.

Per share amounts are expressed on a diluted basis.

____________________

About New Look Vision Group Inc. New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada having a network of 379 stores mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff and Iris banners and laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies. Tax information regarding payments to shareholders is available at www.newlookvision.ca in the Investors section.

All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy, projected costs and plans and objectives of, or involving New Look Vision. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as “believe”, “expects”, “will”, “intends”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “would” or similar words or the negative thereof. There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which these forward-looking statements are based will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although management of New Look Vision believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Some of the factors which could affect future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein include: pending and proposed legislative or regulatory developments, competition from established competitors and new market entrants, technological change, interest rate fluctuations, general economic conditions, acceptance and demand for new products and services, and fluctuations in operating results, as well as other risks included in New Look Vision’s current Annual Information Form (AIF) which can be found at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and New Look Vision undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as provided by law.

For additional information please see our Web site www.newlookvision.ca. For enquiries, please contact Lise Melanson (514) 877-4299, ext. 2234.

TABLE A NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC. Highlights for the periods ended December 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts 2017 2016 2017 2016 2015 13 weeks 14 weeks 52 weeks 53 weeks 52 weeks Revenues $ 67,509 $ 54,489 $ 229,151 $ 198,536 $ 174,555 Variance 23.9 % 15.4 % 13.7 % Variance in comparable store sales orders(a) 2.8 % 4.6 % 2.6 % 4.1 % Adjusted EBITDA(b) $ 12,532 $ 9,769 $ 42,121 $ 35,376 $ 33,526 Variance 28.3 % 19.1 % 5.5 % % of revenues 18.6 % 17.9 % 18.4 % 17.8 % 19.2 % Per share (diluted) $ 0.82 $ 0.71 $ 2.96 $ 2.56 $ 2.44 Variance 15.5 % 15.6 % 4.9 % Net earnings attributed to shareholders $ 2,759 $ 3,186 $ 10,060 $ 11,172 $ 9,157 Variance (13.4 %) (10.0 %) 22.0 % % of revenues 4.1 % 5.8 % 4.4 % 5.6 % 5.2 % Net earnings per share Diluted $ 0.18 $ 0.23 $ 0.71 $ 0.81 $ 0.67 Variance (21.7 %) (12.3 %) 20.9 % Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(b) $ 7,257 $ 6,561 $ 25,382 $ 22,411 $ 21,248 Variance 10.6 % 13.3 % 5.5 % % of revenues 10.7 % 12.0 % 11.1 % 11.3 % 12.2 % Per share (diluted) $ 0.48 $ 0.47 $ 1.78 $ 1.62 $ 1.54 Variance 2.1 % 9.9 % 5.2 % Cash flows from operating activities, before income taxes paid and changes in working capital items(b) $ 11,408 $ 9,232 $ 37,504 $ 33,424 $ 32,201 Variance 23.6 % 12.2 % 3.8 % Per share (diluted) $ 0.75 $ 0.67 $ 2.63 $ 2.41 $ 2.34 Variance 11.9 % 9.1 % 3.0 % Adjusted cash flows from operating activities(b) $ 12,189 $ 9,740 $ 41,456 $ 35,007 $ 33,098 Variance 25.1 % 18.4 % 5.8 % Per share (diluted) $ 0.80 $ 0.70 $ 2.91 $ 2.53 $ 2.41 Variance 14.3 % 15.0 % 5.0 % Net debt increase (decrease) in the period $ 66,479 $ 6,867 $ 75,184 $ 27,149 ($ 12,319 ) Net debt(c) 155,557 80,373 53,224 Cash dividend per share(d) $ 0.15 $ 0.15 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 $ 0.60 Number of stores(e) 379 220 193

Comparable stores are stores which have been operating for at least 12 months. Revenues are recognized at time of delivery of goods to customers, however management measures the comparable store performance on the basis of sales orders, whether delivered or not. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA , adjusted net earnings, cash flows from operating activities before income taxes paid and changes in working capital items, and adjusted cash flows from operating activities are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. Refer to Table C and Table D for a reconciliation of these measures to net earnings. Also, refer to Table E for reconciliation of cash flows. Net debt refers to the total of the long-term debt, including the short-term portion and borrowings under the revolving facility, and dividends payable, in excess of cash. The amounts of dividends shown in the table above refer to amounts declared in the periods. The increase in the number of stores in the last twelve months reflects the acquisition of Iris and 11 other stores, described in Note 7 to the financial statements, as well as three store openings and two scheduled closures.

TABLE B NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC. Consolidated Statement of Earnings for the periods ended December 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts 13 weeks 14 weeks 52 weeks 53 weeks 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ $ $ $ Revenues 67,509 54,489 229,151 198,536 Materials consumed 14,521 12,375 50,923 44,888 Employee remuneration expenses 22,549 18,645 76,728 66,732 Other operating expenses 19,152 14,722 65,103 54,586 Earnings before depreciation, amortization, loss on disposal and financial expenses 11,287 8,747 36,397 32,330 Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal 4,736 3,202 14,610 11,772 Financial expenses, net of interest revenue 2,272 1,045 5,945 4,005 Income from investments in joint ventures and associates (465 ) (465 ) Earnings before income taxes 4,744 4,500 16,307 16,553 Income taxes Current 1,242 604 6,276 4,416 Deferred 692 720 (139 ) 925 Total income taxes 1,934 1,324 6,137 5,341 Net earnings and comprehensive income 2,810 3,176 10,170 11,212 Net earnings and comprehensive income attributed to: Non-controlling interest 51 (10 ) 110 40 Shareholders of New Look Vision 2,759 3,186 10,060 11,172 2,810 3,176 10,170 11,212 Net earnings per share Basic 0.18 0.23 0.72 0.83 Diluted 0.18 0.23 0.71 0.81

TABLE C NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC. Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods ended December 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts 13 weeks 14 weeks 52 weeks 53 weeks 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ $ $ $ Net earnings 2,810 3,176 10,170 11,212 Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal 4,736 3,202 14,610 11,772 Financial expenses, net of interest revenue 2,272 1,045 5,945 4,005 Income taxes 1,934 1,324 6,137 5,341 EBITDA(a) 11,752 8,747 36,862 32,330 Equity-based compensation(b) 134 546 1,244 1,462 Net loss from changes in fair value of foreign exchange contracts (135 ) (32 ) 63 1 Acquisition-related costs(c) 781 508 3,647 1,583 Other non-comparable costs(d) — — 305 — Adjusted EBITDA(a) 12,532 9,769 42,121 35,376 Variance in $ 2,763 6,745 Variance in % 28.3 % 19.1 % % of revenues 18.6 % 17.9 % 18.4 % 17.8 % Per share (basic) 0.83 0.72 3.01 2.61 Per share (diluted) 0.82 0.71 2.96 2.56

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are useful financial metrics as they assist in determining the ability to generate cash from operations. Investors should be cautioned that EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or cash flows as determined under IFRS. Equity-based compensation represents the fair value of New Look Vision stock options vested in the period. Acquisition-related costs are mainly comprised of legal and other fees related to the business acquisitions, whether completed or in progress. Other non-comparable costs include one-time expenses connected with personnel transition costs and related matters.

TABLE D NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC. Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings for the periods ended December 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts 13 weeks 14 weeks 52 weeks 53 weeks 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ $ $ $ Net earnings attributed to shareholders 2,759 3,186 10,060 11,172 Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal of assets 4,736 3,202 14,610 11,772 Acquisition-related costs 781 508 3,647 1,583 Equity-based compensation 134 546 1,244 1,462 Other non-comparable costs — — 305 Related income taxes (1,153 ) (881 ) (4,484 ) (3,578 ) Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(a) 7,257 6,561 25,382 22,411 Variance in $ 696 2,971 Variance in % 10.6 % 13.3 % % of revenues 10.7 % 12.0 % 11.1 % 11.3 % Per share amount Basic 0.48 0.48 1.82 1.66 Diluted 0.48 0.47 1.78 1.62

Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders are not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that this disclosure provides useful information as it allows the comparison of net results excluding depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal of assets, acquisition-related costs, equity-based compensation, and other non-comparable costs which may vary significantly from quarter to quarter. Investors should be cautioned that adjusted net earnings should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings as determined under IFRS.

TABLE E NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC. Reconciliation of Cash Flows from Operating Activities, Before Income Taxes Paid and Changes in Working Capital Items and Adjusted Cash Flows from Operating Activities for the periods ended December 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts 13 weeks 14 weeks 52 weeks 53 weeks 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ $ $ $ Earnings before income taxes 4,744 4,500 16,307 16,553 Adjustments: Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal 4,736 3,202 14,610 11,772 Amortization of deferred lease inducements and variation of deferred rent (57 ) (73 ) (200 ) (393 ) Equity-based compensation expense 134 546 1,244 1,462 Other 44 12 63 25 Financial expenses 2,449 1,037 6,152 4,025 Interest revenue (177 ) 8 (207 ) (20 ) Income from investments in joint ventures and associates (465 ) (465 ) Cash flows from operating activities, before income taxes paid and changes in working capital items 11,408 9,232 37,504 33,424 Income taxes paid (1,249 ) (1,616 ) (4,956 ) (7,237 ) Cash flows from operating activities, before changes in working capital items 10,159 7,616 32,548 26,187 Changes in working capital items (888 ) (2,051 ) (535 ) (3,830 ) Cash flows from operating activities 9,271 5,565 32,013 22,357

13 weeks 14 weeks 52 weeks 53 weeks 2017 2016 2017 2016 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from operating activities 9,271 5,565 32,013 22,357 Income taxes paid 1,249 1,616 4,956 7,237 Changes in working capital items 888 2,051 535 3,830 Acquisition-related costs 781 508 3,647 1,583 Other non-comparable costs — — 305 Adjusted cash flows from operating activities(a) 12,189 9,740 41,456 35,007