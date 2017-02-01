Home | Business News | Computers and Software News | New MemSQL Spark 2 Connector Operationalizes Powerful Advanced Analytics New MemSQL Spark 2 Connector Operationalizes Powerful Advanced Analytics New MemSQL Spark 2 Connector Operationalizes Powerful Advanced Analytics RecommendedA New Report Finds That Today’s Heavy-Duty Natural Gas Engines Perform with Lower NOx Emissions than EPA Certification Standard Providing Much Needed Emissions Reductions for CaliforniaGYTI receives 7th US Patent — Method for the Chemical Strengthening of GlassReunion Gold Completes the Sale of its Matthews Ridge Manganese Project