New Nissan credit card program drives rewards on everyday purchases

NASHVILLE, TN–(Marketwired – May 04, 2017) –

Cardholders can earn points toward new and pre-owned car purchases, service, accessories or cash back

Program available at Nissan dealerships in the U.S.

Exclusive benefits for cardholders include no annual fee, zero fraud liability, and travel and emergency assistance services

Loyal fans of the Nissan automotive brand can now turn their everyday purchases, gas fill-ups and dining experiences into valuable rewards.

A new Visa® co-brand consumer credit card program by Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation (NMAC) and Synchrony Financial will enable qualified cardholders to earn points toward the purchase or lease of a new Nissan or Certified Pre-Owned vehicle, automotive services and accessories, or redeemed in the form of statement credit.1

Additionally, the Nissan Visa® credit card will offer exclusive benefits for cardholders, including no annual fee, zero fraud liability, roadside dispatch, auto rental collision damage waiver, and travel and emergency assistance services.

“Our most loyal customers will be excited by the opportunity to earn points toward our products and services simply by using their card on everyday spending,” said Mark Kaczynski, president, Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation. “With this new consumer credit program, we look to further drive consumer loyalty with our existing customers and attract new customers to our automotive family.”

The program will be offered through Nissan dealerships in the U.S., as well as online through the Nissan website and participating dealer websites. Cardholders will also benefit from Synchrony Financial’s mobile-optimized account management and loyalty redemption capabilities.

Cardholders can earn2:

5 points per $1 spent on products and services purchased at Nissan dealerships and on gas

3 points per $1 spent on dining

1 point per $1 on purchases everywhere else Visa credit cards are accepted

“The Nissan credit card program will be a great opportunity for consumers to benefit from the same level of excellence and customer service they’ve come to expect from this respected automotive brand,” said Tom Quindlen, executive vice president and CEO, Retail Card, Synchrony Financial.

1The Nissan Visa® card is issued by Synchrony Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. and is subject to credit approval.

2Terms and conditions apply.

About Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation

Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation, including its INFINITI Financial Services division, is the automotive financial services arm of Nissan North America. Established in 1981, NMAC’s primary emphasis is to provide purchase and lease financing for the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles to consumers throughout the United States. NMAC also provides wholesale inventory, equipment, capital and mortgage loan financing to Nissan and INFINITI retailers.

About Nissan North America

In North America, Nissan’s operations include automotive styling, engineering, consumer and corporate financing, sales and marketing, distribution and manufacturing. Nissan is dedicated to improving the environment under the Nissan Green Program and has been recognized annually by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year since 2010. More information on Nissan in North America and the complete line of Nissan and INFINITI vehicles can be found online at www.NissanUSA.com and www.INFINITIUSA.com, or visit the U.S. media sites NissanNews.com and INFINITINews.com.

About Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Nissan is a global full-line vehicle manufacturer that sells more than 60 models under the Nissan, INFINITI and Datsun brands. In fiscal year 2015, the company sold more than 5.4 million vehicles globally, generating revenue of 12.2 trillion yen. Nissan engineers, manufactures and markets the world’s best-selling all-electric vehicle in history, the Nissan LEAF. Nissan’s global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, manages operations in six regions: ASEAN & Oceania; Africa, Middle East & India; China; Europe; Latin America and North America. Nissan has been partnered with French manufacturer Renault since 1999 and Mitsubishi Motors since 2016 under the Renault-Nissan Alliance.

For more information on our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit our website at http://www.nissan-global.com/EN/. You can also follow @NissanMotor on Twitter.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is one of the nation’s premier consumer financial services companies. Our roots in consumer finance trace back to 1932, and today we are the largest provider of private label credit cards in the United States based on purchase volume and receivables.* We provide a range of credit products through programs we have established with a diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers to help generate growth for our partners and offer financial flexibility to our customers. Through our partners’ over 365,000 locations across the United States and Canada, and their websites and mobile applications, we offer our customers a variety of credit products to finance the purchase of goods and services. Synchrony Financial offers private label and co-branded Dual Card™ credit cards, promotional financing and installment lending, loyalty programs and FDIC-insured savings products through Synchrony Bank. More information can be found at www.synchronyfinancial.com, facebook.com/SynchronyFinancial, www.linkedin.com/company/synchrony-financial and twitter.com/SYFNews.

*Source: The Nilson Report (May 2016, Issue # 1087) — based on 2015 data.

