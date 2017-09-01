New Rules Are Move Toward Internet Closed Captioning Requirements

PROVIDENCE, RI–(Marketwired – September 01, 2017) – Recent rules have taken closed captioning for internet content even closer to becoming a required feature across all venues and platforms. For decades, individuals with impaired hearing have struggled to fully enjoy and understand video programs.

The 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act of 2010 (CVAA) aimed to regulate captioning for such programs, and the subsequent moves by the Federal Communications Commission in 2012 mandated closed captioning for all pre-recorded television shows. The FCC phased in the enforcement of these rules over five years to give providers ample time to comply. The latest of these rules, in effect as of July 1, 2017, requires captioning for all live and near-live television programming.

For more information on these requirements and how to meet them, please visit https://www.boia.org/blog/internet-closed-captioning-requirements

About the Bureau of Internet Accessibility:

Mobile and Website compliance is a requirement, but trying to understand the WCAG 2.0 Guidelines and how they relate to ADA, ACAA, OCR, AODA, Section 508 and other compliance requirements, can be confusing. The Bureau of Internet Accessibility (BoIA) has been helping eliminate the accessibility digital divide since 2001. The organization’s reports, tools, and services have assisted businesses in improving, maintaining, and proving the accessibility of their websites. With services that include self-help tools, audits, training, remediation and implementation support, BoIA has the experience and expertise to ensure that accessibility efforts are worthwhile and successful. For more information, visit www.BoIA.org.