New Seniors Housing Project Underway in Brandon



BRANDON, MANITOBA–(Marketwired – May 5, 2017) - Construction is underway on a new 63-unit seniors’ property in Brandon, creating more housing options for seniors who wish to live independently in their community. The project, located at 2105 Brandon Ave., is the result of a partnership between the federal, provincial and municipal governments and was announced by Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South, on behalf of the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Federal Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, along with Manitoba Families Minister Scott Fielding and City of Brandon Mayor Rick Chrest today.

“The Government of Canada is helping to make affordable housing available in Manitoba and across the country for those who need it most,” said Terry Duguid, Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South. “With 2105 Brandon Avenue, all levels of government are working to implement local solutions to local housing challenges and helping meet the needs of seniors, so that they can continue to live independently in their community.”

The Canada and Manitoba governments have committed to providing more than $3.1 million toward this $14 million project, with funding provided through the Investment in Affordable Housing (IAH) extension agreement. Once complete, this four-storey building will include 48 affordable housing units and 15 with rates set at market value for Brandon. Future tenants will also be able to enjoy common areas on each floor, an outdoor sitting area and a shared garden.

“We are proud to partner on this initiative, ensuring we can meet the long-term housing needs of seniors who live or want to live in Brandon,” said Fielding. “Access to safe, affordable housing is a priority of our government. The start of construction is a special milestone for future tenants, and for all of us who recognize the importance of housing to individuals, families and the community.”

The Manitoba government and the City of Brandon have an ongoing partnership to develop affordable housing in the community. The city has provided the property at 2105 Brandon Ave., valued at $920,000, at no cost and other support totaling more than $600,000.

“On behalf of the City of Brandon and all of city council, I wish to express our sincere pleasure that such a worthwhile project is now underway in Brandon,” said Mayor Rick Chrest. “Not only does this development work to meet the growing demand for affordable seniors’ housing in our community, but it also supports the city’s vision of creating integrated neighbourhoods that bring together people of diverse backgrounds, aligns with our continued desire to leverage infill development for its best use possible, and also complements this city council’s strategic priority of community inclusion.”

The property is being developed and managed by Western Manitoba Seniors Non-Profit Housing Co-op Ltd. (West-Man), following a competitive call for proposals issued by the city and province in 2015. This project will be the second phase of the co-op’s work in the community. They currently manage a 34-unit affordable seniors’ housing property on McDiarmid Drive.

“Our co-operative would like to give recognition of thanks to our members, supporters, volunteers, partners and loved ones of the Western Manitoba Seniors Non-Profit Housing Co-operative Ltd. for your foresight and advocacy for senior housing,” said Harvey Douglas, expansion committee chairperson. “This property has special significance for all of us that are part of this cooperative family. Together, we created a legacy of safe, comfortable and affordable senior housing. Our $2 million share capital contributed by our members has created the possibility of this $14 million construction project here in Brandon. The impact of our legacy will not only improve the lives of member residents today but will continue to impact the community benefit into the future.”

The co-op was established in July 2009 to provide safe, comfortable, affordable and accessible housing for seniors in the City of Brandon.

The building will meet Manitoba’s visitable and accessible design standards and Manitoba Hydro’s PowerSmart designation. The project is expected to be completed in summer 2018.

The Canada and Manitoba governments recently announced an expanded commitment to the IAH agreement, representing almost $90 million over the next two years. The new funding is in addition to approximately $166 million in joint eight-year funding to help create more affordable housing options in Manitoba.

The Canada Mortgage Housing Corporation (CMHC) has been helping Canadians meet their housing needs for more than 70 years. As Canada’s authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to Canadian governments, consumers and the housing industry. Prudent risk management, strong corporate governance and transparency are cornerstones of CMHC’s operations. For more information, call toll-free 1-800-668-2642 or visit www.cmhc.ca.

For more information about housing programs in Manitoba, visit www.gov.mb.ca/housing.