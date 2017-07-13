New SodaStream Video Featuring The Big Bang Theory Star Mayim Bialik and Game of Thrones Star Kristian Nairn Passes 5M Views in 24 Hours

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – July 13, 2017) – SodaStream International Ltd. (NASDAQ: SODA), the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the world, has launched its new environmental global campaign, “The Homoschlepiens.” The video released July 12 features Mayim Bialik, AKA Dr. Amy Farrah Fowler from the hit TV series The Big Bang Theory, and Kristian Nairn, AKA Hodor of the legendary Game of Thrones. In 24 hours alone, the video has passed 5 million views across all platforms and language iterations.

To see the video, visit www.homoschlepiens.com.

Set in the future, “The Homoschlepiens” features Mayim Bialik as an anthropologist, recalling her first encounter with a Homoschlepien played by Kristian Nairn. The story moves backwards and forwards in time to reflect the harmful reality of plastic bottle consumption, a habit that is hazardous to the planet and does not exist in the future. The Museum of UnNatural History featured in the video, facilitates spectacular cinematic encounters between Mayim and the last tribe of plastic dependent species, the Homoschlepien. As a real-world neuroscientist and environmentalist, Mayim Bialik understands the importance of staying hydrated in a way that’s eco-friendly.

Shooting of the campaign was brought forward as Bialik received medical advice to rest her vocal chords for one month. “This campaign has a powerful message and one that needed to be told before I went on vocal rest,” said Mayim Bialik. “More than one billion plastic beverage bottles are used each day around the world, the majority of which end up in our landfills, parks and oceans devastating the environment and killing marine animals. Who will speak for them and say enough is enough? I may have temporarily lost my voice, but I won’t be silenced about this important message; the world needs to find their voice and say ‘no’ to polluting plastic bottles,” she continued.

The Homoschlepiens campaign was shot in Ukraine on a set designed to transport audiences to a future free from plastic bottle pollution. The integrated campaign uses PR and digital to embed an important message while an interactive website allows users to discover the world of the Homoschlepiens and a more sustainable way of life.

“The fact that The Homoschlepiens has drawn so much attention since it was released only 24 hours ago demonstrates that there is strong demand for engaging content with purpose,” explains Rena Nickerson, General Manager of SodaStream Canada. “This campaign highlights a serious problem using a humourous approach, showing that disposable plastic bottles belong in the past.”

Nickerson continues, “Isn’t it time that we stop talking about it and start taking action to break these bad, polluting habits?”

In 2016 alone, SodaStream in Canada replaced up to 100 million single-use bottles and cans, making it the #1 brand of sparkling water, nationally.

About SodaStream

SodaStream is the No. 1 sparkling water brand in the world and the leading manufacturer and distributor of Sparkling Water Makers. We enable consumers to easily transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water in seconds. By making ordinary water fun and exciting to drink, SodaStream helps consumers drink more water. Sparkling Water Makers offer a highly differentiated and innovative solution to consumers of bottled and canned carbonated soft drinks. The products promote health and wellness, are environmentally friendly, cost effective, and are customizable and fun to use. Products are available at more than 80,000 retail stores across 45 countries. To learn more about how SodaStream makes water exciting and follow SodaStream on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube, visit www.sodastream.ca.

Embedded Video Available: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z-yfuSnUz6Q&feature=youtu.be