New SPD-Smart Electronically Dimmable Window (EDW) Programs, Partnerships and Products Highlight 2017 EBACE Show

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND–(Marketwired – May 25, 2017) – At the May 22-24 EBACE aircraft show in Geneva, the industry’s growing movement towards SPD-Smart EDWs was evident in many forms — aircraft currently being equipped with SPD-Smart EDWs, new programs selecting SPD, and new strategic partnerships combining respective strengths and innovations.

SPD-Smart EDWs deliver unprecedented passenger benefits. By enabling users to precisely control the amount of daylight and glare coming through windows, passengers can instantly tune the tint to a comfortable level while continuing to enjoy views, rather than blocking their view with a shade. The system delivers many other practical benefits including a cooler cabin due to remarkable thermal insulation properties, and a quieter cabin due to acoustic insulation properties.

SPD-Smart EDWs selected for Lufthansa Technik and Mercedes interior for VIP aircraft

Lufthansa Technik and Mercedes-Benz Style are now offering for sale their next-generation interior design for large private jets. At EBACE, the aircraft industry also learned that SPD-Smart EDWs have been selected for use in this luxurious interior. Ten very large SPD-Smart EDWs, each covering multiple window openings and more, will be used to create technological luxury and aesthetics in this remarkable interior. Visitors to the Lufthansa Technik booth were able to view mockups of this cabin interior and also experience a walk-through of the interior via a virtual reality tour.

See this luxurious interior, by Mercedes-Benz and Lufthansa Technik, by viewing this video.

Vision Systems and PPG Aerospace enter into commercial agreement to offer SPD-Smart EDWs

In a joint press release last week, Research Frontiers licensee Vision Systems, and PPG Aerospace, a leader in aircraft transparencies, announced they will combine their respective strengths to bring “a wide range of dimmable solutions,” using SPD-Smart EDW technology, to commercial, regional, military and general aviation sectors of the industry. EBACE marked the first time that these two companies appeared together publicly, and visitors to the booth were treated to a wide array of SPD-Smart dimmable solutions including Nuance V2, their second-generation SPD-Smart EDW. Other products featured included the latest version of their smart Acti-Vision interactive window, and SPD-Smart EDWs for VIP helicopters.

Also at the Vision Systems booth was another new innovation developed by Vision Systems -embedded electronics and a laminated touch panel for a more compact, easy-to-retrofit solution. On the passenger-facing side of the SPD-Smart EDW panel, the passenger can instantly and precisely tune the tint of the lightweight SPD-Smart EDW by simply touching the bottom of the window itself. On the opposite side, the electronic EDW controller is integrated into the window panel itself. This elegant solution simplifies the aftermarket installation procedure for airlines and operators, and saves space and weight.

View this video to see this innovation.

InspecTech Aero Service and GKN Aerospace / Fokker Services offering SPD-Smart EDW systems

Research Frontiers licensee InspecTech, and Fokker Services, a division of GKN Aerospace, have teamed to offer the brand “Element EDW” using SPD-Smart technology. At EBACE, visitors to Fokker’s booth had the opportunity to experience a virtual reality tour of a full cabin of Element EDWs. This experience provided perspective on how SPD-Smart EDWs improve the passenger experience for all — not just those seated at windows.

To learn more about InspecTech / Fokker Element EDWs, read this Fokker Element EDW brochure or view this video.

Textron Beechcraft King Air 250, with SPD-Smart EDWs, at EBACE

SPD-Smart EDWs, supplied by Research Frontiers licensee InspecTech Aero Service, are standard equipment on all three models of Beechcraft King Airs: King Air 350i, King Air 250, and King Air C90GTx. The King Air 250 with these instantly switching SD-Smart EDWs was at this week’s EBACE show at the status display of aircraft at Geneva airport. InspecTech is now shipping their “iShade” brand of SPD-Smart EDWs for all three models, and King Airs with the new interiors are now being delivered to customers.

To see SPD-Smart EDWs on board the King Air 250 at EBACE, view this video.

Other notable aircraft at EBACE that have selected SPD-Smart EDWs

The HondaJet HA-420 aircraft, from Honda Aircraft Company, was on display at EBACE. SPD-Smart EDWs, supplied by Research Frontiers licensee Vision Systems, are standard equipment on the HondaJet. Also at EBACE was a mockup of the forthcoming Dassault Falcon 5X. SPD-Smart skylights, supplied by Vision Systems, have been selected as standard equipment on this aircraft. To offer business aviation’s first skylight, Dassault was faced with a critical need to manage the intense solar light, glare and heat coming into the cabin, and SPD-Smart EDW technology provide the solution. The first delivery of the Falcon 5X is expected in 2020.

About Research Frontiers Inc.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ: REFR) is the developer of SPD-Smart light-control technology which allows users to instantly, precisely and uniformly control the shading of glass or plastic, either manually or automatically. Research Frontiers has an infrastructure of over 40 licensed companies that collectively are capable of serving the growing global demand for smart glass products in automobiles, homes, buildings, museums, aircraft and boats. For more information, please visit our website at www.SmartGlass.com, and on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Note: From time to time Research Frontiers may issue forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ and are not guaranteed. Any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly. “SPD-Smart” is a trademark of Research Frontiers Inc. “Nuance V2″ and “Acti-Vision” are trademarks of Vision Systems. “Element EDW” is a trademark of Fokker services. “iShade” is a trademark of InspecTech Aero Service. “Alteos” is a trademark of PPG Aerospace.