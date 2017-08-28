New Stratus Energy Appoints New Auditor

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Stratus Energy Inc. (TSX.V:NSE) (the “Corporation”) announced today that it has appointed Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Corporation effective August 28, 2017. The resignation of the Corporation’s former auditor, Calvista LLP, was accepted by the Corporation effective August 28, 2017.

CONTACT: Contact Information: Krishna Vathyam Interim Chief Executive Officer +1 403 538 5471 kvathyam@newstratus.energy