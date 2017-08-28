New Stratus Energy Appoints New Auditor

Monday, August 28, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 28, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — New Stratus Energy Inc. (TSX.V:NSE) (the “Corporation”) announced today that it has appointed Deloitte LLP as auditor of the Corporation effective August 28, 2017.  The resignation of the Corporation’s former auditor, Calvista LLP, was accepted by the Corporation effective August 28, 2017.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT: Contact Information:

Krishna Vathyam
Interim Chief Executive Officer
+1 403 538 5471
kvathyam@newstratus.energy
