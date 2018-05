CBJ — The United States is hammering China with more tariffs. This time the U.S. government will impose a 25% tax on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods containing “industrially significant technology.”

The full list of imports that will be covered is to be made public no later than June 15.

It’s yet another move by the Trump administration, which has become increasingly annoyed by the massive $337 billion trade deficit with China last year.

