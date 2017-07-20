New Virtual Reality F1 Experience At Madame Tussauds Singapore

SINGAPORE–(Marketwired – Jul 19, 2017) – Ever wanted to know what it feels like to drive a F1 car? The F1 Singapore Grand Prix is only a few months away, but Madame Tussauds Singapore is already bringing F1 to the little red dot. Spinning wheels, sharp curves, hearts pumping; only a few terms that describe this exciting new zone!

The F1 Experience features two live-size cars of 5.1m long and 2m wide. The car simulators have VR HMD technology and a motion seat system integral within the car cockpit to provide an exhilaratingly realistic experience. Choose your team, take the wheel and experience how it feels to be a F1 driver!

Is it not your turn yet? Stand toe to toe with Lewis Hamilton or Sebastian Vettel and check out the competition via the LIVE stream on the TV screens. This is the first F1 Experience opened by Madame Tussauds worldwide and one not to be missed!

Further details can be found on Madame Tussauds Singapore’s website and social media channels:

Madametussauds.com/Singapore

Facebook.com/MadameTussaudsSingapore

Twitter.com/MTsSingapore

Instagram.com/MTSSingapore

About Madame Tussauds

Madame Tussauds is the ultimate celebrity experience and the world’s best known and most popular wax attraction. There are currently 23 Madame Tussauds attractions around the world. Each of the attractions are unique and tailored to the host city and visitor demographic to feature both local as well as international figures. These attractions are continually endorsed by celebrities, sports stars, royalty and global politicians.

Founded in London in 1835, Madame Tussauds’ amazing wax figures are so high quality and so lifelike that even the celebrities themselves do a double take when they see them – and all in stunning interactive themed sets designed to excite, amaze, and surprise, including some with unique animated features! And, with no bars, ropes or barriers around the figures, visitors will have no problem believing that they really are standing beside their heroes and the photographs taken with favourite stars will be a special memory for ever.

The result of 200 years of expertise and painstaking research every figure takes Madame Tussauds’ gifted sculptors a minimum of three months to make, and costs more than $300K (Singapore dollars). Most contemporary figures are also produced following sittings with the celebrities themselves and are the result of hundreds of separate measurements, hours matching skin tone, eye and hair colour — with every individual hair inserted separately. Celebrities and film studio wardrobe departments often supply clothing for their figures, or designers will reproduce significant or iconic outfits as exact replicas, only for Madame Tussauds. Inclusion in one of Madame Tussauds attractions around the world is seen as a huge honour and recognition of an individual’s contribution, status and achievement.

About Merlin Entertainments plc

MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS plc is the leading name in location-based, family entertainment. Europe’s Number 1 and the world’s second-largest visitor attraction operator, Merlin now operates more than 110 attractions, hotels and holiday villages in 23 countries and across 4 continents. The company aims to deliver memorable and rewarding experiences to its almost 63 million visitors worldwide, through its iconic global and local brands, and the commitment and passion of its managers and 26,000 employees (peak season).

Merlin currently has different brands in Asia including Madame Tussauds, LEGOLAND Parks and Resorts, Sealife and LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Visit http://www.merlinentertainments.biz/ for more information.