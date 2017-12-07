New Zealand Police Partner with SceneDoc for eNotes Proof-of-Concept

Wellington, NZ, Dec. 07, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SceneDoc, public safety’s trusted data collection platform, announces today a partnership with New Zealand Police to undertake a Proof of Concept (PoC) leveraging their commerical-off-the-shelf (COTS) eNotes application.

“NZ Police are exploring how we can use our current Police-issued iPhones to allow officers to collect and share their notes digitally,” says Superintendent Rob Cochrane, Director of Mobility and Innovation. The Proof of Concept will run for a six-week period with a focus on learning and understanding what Police need from a notes application. The findings will inform future decisions for a digital notebook capability in an operational environment.

“In an increasingly digital environment, Police mobility services are critical to the efficient and effective delivery of Police operational activities. The ability to capture and share notes digitally will extend the current functionality, as it will facilitate an electronic and centralized database of notebook entries to continue to support staff being ‘more street than station’,” says Superintendent Cochrane.

SceneDoc’s mission is to redefine the role of mobile technology in public safety.

“We are thrilled to be working with NZ Police on this initiative. NZ Police is regarded as one of the earliest adopters of mobile devices at enterprise scale, integrating mobile hardware and software as part of core police operations. It’s a real honour to have the opportunity to collaborate with such pioneers,” says company CEO, Alex Kottoor.

SceneDoc was recently awarded the coveted “Motorola Solutions Award for Public Safety Technology,” named as a leading innovator of public safety solutions that helps build safer cities and thriving communities.

About SceneDoc

SceneDoc is public safety’s trusted data collection platform. By modernizing with the SceneDoc Platform, agencies operate with higher levels of clarity and control, with fewer moving parts, capturing data and reporting at the point of need. SceneDoc Collect, the platform’s flagship product provides public safety professionals with a ‘mobile first’ solution for field-based reporting saving every officer an hour per shift. The platform’s newest product delivers a ‘mobile first’ solution for eCitations, saving agencies 50% of administrative work, resulting in more time in the community so officers can do what they do best. Agencies can share information and collaborate in near real-time, from any internet-connected device, making potentially lifesaving intelligence only a tap away. See why our customers are advocates of our technology at http://www.scenedoc.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Scott Bolton Head, Marketing 647-478-8707 scott.bolton@scenedoc.com