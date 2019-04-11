Thursday, April 11, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | CBJ News | Newmont Acquiring Goldcorp in $10 Billion Merger

Newmont Acquiring Goldcorp in $10 Billion Merger

Merger image

CBJ — Shareholders at Newmont Mining have approved the company’s $10 billion takeover of Goldcorp, which will make the combined entity the largest  gold producer in the world with key assests across the Americas, Africa and Australia.

Goldcorp shareholders voted to accept the offer last week.

The merged company will be named Newmont Goldcorp, and will overtake Barrick Gold as the world’s largest gold company in annual production, producing 6 million to 7 million ounces of gold annually over the next 10 years, compared with Barrick’s forecast of 5.1 million to 5.6 million ounces for 2019.

Newmont Goldcorp expects to shed between $1 billion and $1.5 billion of assets to focus on its core revenue-generating operations.

@CanBizJournal

 

Recommended
Black Bull Resources Inc. Announces Completion of Second Closing of Private Placement and Expected Completion of the Transaction on or Before April 30, 2019
Budget Health Care Briefing: What is being Cut, Myth Buster, What is Coming