Newstrike Completes Filing and Releases Revised Interim Financial Results for Period Ended June 30, 2017

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – Sept. 27, 2017) - Newstrike Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:HIP) (“Newstrike” or the “Company”) filed today a Notice of Change in Corporate Structure pursuant to Section 4.9 of National Instrument 51-102 (the “Notice of Change”), relating to its previously completed business combination (the “Transaction”) with HPI Holdings Ltd. (“HPI”). In connection with the Notice of Change, the Company has concurrently filed today revised interim financial statements and management’s discussion & analysis for the period ended June 30, 2017 which have been amended to include disclosure for the three month period ended as of June 30, 2017. The Company has also filed today interim financial statements of HPI for the three month period ended March 31, 2017.

Copies of the Notice of Change and each of the interim financial statements and management’s discussion & analysis referenced above are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.ca. For further details regarding the Transaction, please refer to the press release of the Company dated May 29, 2017 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Newstrike:

Newstrike is the parent company of Up Cannabis Inc., a licensed producer of medical cannabis based in Brantford, Ontario that received its cultivation license on December 19th, 2016.

Newstrike, through its ownership of licensed producers, intends to develop a diverse network of high quality cannabis brands.

