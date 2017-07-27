Newstrike Gains Access to Unparalleled Insight and Proven Branding Expertise with Recent Appointments to Advisory Board

TORONTO, ONTARIO–(Marketwired – July 27, 2017) - Newstrike Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:HIP) (“Newstrike”) is pleased to name Dr. Chris Andrews, Bernie Breen, Joan Chypyha, Jeff Craib, Mike Egli, Dr. Brian Jahns, Michael Letros, and Patrick Sambrook to its Advisory Board.

“Individually, each member of our Advisory Board has a notable record of success and recognition in their respective fields. By bringing them together, Newstrike and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Up Cannabis Inc, now have access to an Advisory team that bring unparalleled insight and proven experience to help us build brands that will deliver value to clients, customers and our shareholders”, noted Scott Kelly, Newstrike’s Executive Chair. “We believe that branding, within a highly regulated advertising environment, is an important component for success in the evolving market for cannabis. The members of our Advisory Board have proven track records and sector-specific experience that we believe will be instrumental in helping Newstrike and Up launch brands that will become recognized leaders, both in Canada and internationally.”

Drawn from the worlds of healthcare, corporate finance, pharmaceutical development, branding & marketing, as well as arts, music and entertainment, the members of Newstrike’s Advisory Board were selected for their ability to accelerate execution of the company’s growth strategy to expand production and develop brands.

Dr. Chris Andrews: Dr. Chris Andrews is a consultant gastroenterologist at Foothills Hospital, Associate Clinical Professor in the division of Gastroenterology at the University of Calgary, and Director of the Calgary Gut Motility Clinic, the largest such clinic in Canada. Dr. Andrews’ clinical and research interests focus on the diagnosis and management of gut motility disorders (including gastroparesis, dyspepsia, and irritable bowel syndrome) and device development in these fields. He has numerous publications and two patents. He is a Director of M Pharma, Inc. Dr. Andrews earned a BSc at McGill University. A MSc from the Mayo Clinic School of Graduate Medical Education and an MD from McMaster University.

Bernie Breen: Bernie Breen has honed his talents and built a solid reputation as a business savvy, artist-friendly, and knowledgeable artist manager. He has handled the careers of many talented artists. Working with a range of both established and budding artists, Bernie’s current roster includes: The Tragically Hip, Matthew Good, actor/musician Hugh Dillon, newly reunited Headstones, and producer/Blue Rodeo member Colin Cripps. Bernie is a Juno and CSA award winner. He graduated with honours from the Harris Institute for the Arts (HIA).

Joan Chypyha: Joan Chypyha has more than 25-years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry holding various senior management positions with an emphasis on marketing, sales and business development, with more than twenty licensing deals and product launches to her credit. In her career, Ms. Chypyha spent 16 years at Hoffmann-La Roche in progressively senior marketing positions; Chief Business-Development Officer at Rhei Pharmaceuticals Ltd.; Vice President of Corporate Development and General Manager of Barrier Therapeutics Canada Inc.; Founder of Alto Pharmaceuticals Ltd, and most recently President and General Manager of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (Canada). Joan earned a BSc from University of Toronto and an Executive MBA from Queen’s University.

Jeff Craib: Jeff Craib is a 25-plus year music industry veteran, he has significantly contributed to the scope of entertainment people listen to – and support – at live concerts domestically and internationally. As President of The Feldman Agency (TFA) he leads a globally recognized, award-winning corporation. With more than 3000 shows annually, TFA represents an exclusive client base of more than 250 recording artists covering all genres of music. With a keen eye for branding and marketing, Jeff has overseen the growth of TFA offerings into special events, corporate relations, and new initiatives for collaboration in corporate strategy and content. He is often requested to comment on a variety of industry issues, is an active member on the CARAS board, and remains a passionate advocate for music and entertainment.

Mike Egli: Mike Egli is a recognized commercial leader in Canada, having managed many portfolios with over 20 product launches, including Schering’s “Claritin.” For the last 10 years, Mike’s roles have been in senior management positions with public companies, as Managing Director for Nycomed Pharma in The Netherlands and as President & CEO of Takeda in Canada. Mike earned a BA from Guelph University.

Dr. Brian E Jahns: Dr. Brian Jahns has spent over 20 years building billion dollar brands in the pharmaceutical industry. Brian joined Roche Canada in 1998,, ultimately attaining the role of Vice-President Oncology. During this time, he provided the strategic framework that enabled brands such as Rituxan, Herceptin and Avastin to exceed blockbuster expectations. In an era that embraces innovation and patient centricity, Brian’s perspective is shaped by his experiences as a healthcare provider, researcher, lecturer and marketer. Brian is a change agent who is helping drive improvement in pharmacologic treatment of patients. Dr Jahns earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Western Ontario, a Doctor of Pharmacy from Wayne State University and is a graduate of the Queen’s University Executive Program.

Michael Letros: Michael Letros is an expert in equity capital markets, capital raising and corporate strategy. He ran investment research and a portfolio of private and venture investments at Libra Advisors LLC, an award-winning hedge fund (now family office) in New York. Michael previously led a team of institutional equity sales and trading professionals at National Bank Financial that provided investment advice to institutional investors in the U.S. NE and raised capital for small and medium sized Canadian public companies. Michael earned a BA (Hons) from Queen’s University at Kingston and a MA from Dalhousie University. He is also a CFA charterholder and was most recently a Sloan Fellow at London Business School, where he was conferred with an MSc in Leadership and Strategy with Distinction.

Patrick Sambrook: Patrick Sambrook’s career in the entertainment industry began in the early 1990’s. He started as a promoter, working secondary markets. Artist management started in a natural and organic way, with each opportunity building on the next. Patrick has built and shaped the careers of various leaders in the Canadian independent music community, including Sarah Harmer, Kathleen Edwards, Arkells, Change of Heart (Ian Blurton), Bird, (Jason Collett) and 16 Tons (Amy Milan). Patrick’s clients have played on the biggest of world stages, like Glastonbury, SARStock, Farm Aid and numerous late night performances including Late Night with David Letterman and The Tonight Show. In 2006, Patrick partnered with Bernie Breen Management to jointly manage The Tragically Hip. Patrick and Bernie Breen guided the band through its biggest tour in their history, 2016’s Man Machine Poem Tour.

In accordance with the Company’s stock option plan, the Company granted an aggregate of 13,584,795 options to the Company’s Officers and Directors at an exercise price of $0.38, representing an approximately 10% premium over the closing price of $0.345 on July 25, 2017, the day prior to the date of grant. Options with this same exercise price were also granted to members of the Advisory Board and select employees and service providers.

Newstrike is the parent company of UP Cannabis Inc., a licensed producer of medical cannabis based in Brantford, Ontario that received its cultivation license on December 19th, 2016. Newstrike, through its ownership of licensed producers, intends to develop a diverse network of high quality cannabis brands that addresses the needs of medical clients and eventually, as the law allows, adult consumers.

For more information visit www.newstrike.ca.

