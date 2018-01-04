Newton Energy Corporation Announces Granting of Stock Options

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Newton Energy Corporation (the “Company” or “Newton“) (NEX:NTN.H) announces, subject to regulatory approval, the granting to employees, officers, consultants and members of the Board of Directors, stock options to purchase up to 195,621 common shares of Newton, pursuant to the Stock Option Plan of the Company. The options are for a period of five years, have an exercise price of $0.25 per share and will vest immediately.

