NexC Partners Corp. Announces Proposal to Convert NEXC Into an Open-End Fund

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — NexC Partners Corp. (the “NEXC”) (TSX:NXC) is pleased to announce that its board of directors has approved a proposal to convert NEXC into an open-end fund with ETF shares and mutual fund shares. The conversion will be achieved by merging NEXC into Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund (the “PDIV”), a newly established investment fund with substantially similar investment objectives and strategies as NEXC that will be managed by Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”), with the PDIV being the continuing fund (the “Proposal”).

Under the Proposal, holders of Class A Shares of NEXC will receive ETF shares of PDIV and holders of Class F Shares and Class J Shares of NEXC will receive Series F shares of PDIV.

The Proposal should provide holders of Class A Shares, Class F Shares and Class J Shares (collectively, the “Shareholders”) of NEXC with several benefits, including the following:

Lower management fee and lower management expense ratio – The management fee on PDIV will be 0.65% per annum, which is a reduction from the 1% management fee of NEXC. In addition, the majority of the expenses of PDIV will be borne by Purpose, which combined with the lower management fee will significantly reduce the MER of the fund by approximately 55% relative to NEXC’s.

Efficient trading and daily liquidity – As an exchange-traded fund is in continuous distribution, PDIV’s ETF shares are expected to trade efficiently and close to its Net Asset Value at all times and the Series F shares will be redeemable daily at NAV, thereby significantly increasing the liquidity for Class A, F and J shareholders of NEXC.

Monthly distributions – PDIV will pay its distributions on a monthly basis while maintaining the same total annual distribution amount as NEXC. This is an improvement over the current quarterly payment schedule of NEXC and will provide shareholders with more frequent distribution payments.

No disposition for tax purposes – The implementation of the Proposal will not result in a disposition of shares by shareholders of NEXC and accordingly any embedded gain will not be realized as a result of the Proposal. This differs from the treatment that would occur on a redemption or termination of a fund, which would result in a disposition of the shares and the realization of any capital gains for tax purposes.

NEXC has called and will hold a special meeting of the Shareholders on October 10, 2017 to consider and vote upon the Proposal. A management information circular (the “Circular”) describing the Proposal is being prepared and will be mailed to the Shareholders of the Company. The Circular will also be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and posted on Purpose’s website at www.purposeinvest.com. Implementation of the Proposal is subject to all required regulatory approvals. If approved, the Proposal is expected to be implemented on or about October 30, 2017.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management firm inspired by the belief that all investors should have access to great investment products along with low fees. Purpose believes in focusing first on managing risk and creating value that is currently missing from the marketplace, thus empowering all Canadians to be better investors. Purpose has over $3.4 billion in assets under management and currently offers 38 exchange traded funds and mutual funds and 7 closed-end funds across multiple asset classes and both traditional and alternative investment strategies.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compounded total returns including change in share/unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any security holder that would have reduced returns. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

