Fostering the power of natural resource development for future generations

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, NexGen (“NexGen”) Energy Limited is led by a team of experienced uranium industry professionals with expertise in exploration, corporate finance and mine development. Founded in 2011, NexGen has established itself as a well known and well-funded exploration and development company with a portfolio of high-impact projects across the Athabasca Basin.

The company employs a disciplined approach to operating mineral exploration, development and production in which there is extreme accountability, responsibility and ownership of each individual’s roles with the implementation of a process-based approach to every task.

NexGen has been highly successful in exploring its early stage uranium sites, having found high-grade uranium deposits in its exploration areas. Its portfolio is centered in the large-scale southwestern Athabasca Basin where NexGen holds over 259,000 hectares of land. NexGen’s southwestern properties host the high-grade Arrow deposit which are all located on the Company’s 100% owned Rook I property.

Uranium is the heaviest and most dense naturally-occurring element. Due to its slow radioactive decay, uranium provides the main source of heat within the Earth and is used primarily in nuclear power reactors for the production of electricity. Radioisotopes that are produced from uranium have many other uses across a range of industries including: medicine, scientific research, household products such as smoke detectors, photocopiers, watches, clocks, televisions, computers and cosmetics, agriculture such as pest control, engineering in the construction of aircraft and automobiles and mining and oil during the exploration process.

NexGen first made the discovery of the Arrow deposit in February 2014 and in just over three years, has grown to become of the single most strategically significant mineral assets in the world due to its size, grade, political stability and economic strength. This was confirmed by a recent independently verified third party economic study which outlined one of the largest uranium mines by annual production yet one of the lowest cost mines in the World. “NexGen continues to grow the size of Arrow with large and aggressive drill campaigns targeting both growth and definition of the main deposit as well as new discoveries nearby, like our recent South Arrow discovery located 400 m south of Arrow,” says Travis McPherson, Vice President, Corporate Development.

NexGen has significant land positions in both the historic eastside and the emerging southwest side of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. NexGen’s Arrow deposit is unique and has some very distinct competitive advantages. “The deposit is hosted completely in the competent basement rock which means the extraction process will be technically simple when compared to other deposits in Canada which are located in less stable settings,” says McPherson. “The grade and scale of the deposit is one of the largest uranium deposits in the world and with the geometry of deposit being completely vertical means that optimal extraction is achievable utilizing conventional mining methods as opposed to sophisticated mining methods which are employed in other mines.”

NexGen will continue to drill on its existing sites to explore for additional uranium deposits and get sites ready for eventual development. “We are in the midst of a large summer drill program as well as conducting detailed engineering and environmental studies which will form the basis of a detailed independently verified engineering report to be published mid-next year,” says McPherson. NexGen will then initiate formal permitting process for the mine and mill and continue to drill, expand and refine the deposit.

“The uranium sector has been experiencing a cyclical decline for the past six years, but looks poised for rebound in the near-term due to constantly growing demand,” says McPherson. This demand is primarily out of China and India for nuclear reactors as well as continually constrained mine supply, which will only continue to get worse as we enter the next decade with aging mines.”

Nuclear energy is one of the cleanest forms of energy on the planet with close to zero carbon emissions. NexGen believes that a minimal carbon footprint should be extended all the way down the supply chain of nuclear energy to exploration and development of uranium assets. “Our mission is to become the world’s leading supplier of mined uranium by operating one of the most environmentally sound mining operations in the World while simultaneously and significantly contributing to the decarbonisation of the Planet,” says McPherson.

NexGen adopts a culture of optimizing value to all stakeholders including their employees, the local communities near which they operate, the Province of Saskatchewan, the Government of Canada and their investors both across Canada and abroad.

