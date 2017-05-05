Next Generation Mindfulness App Combines Psychology with Meditation

SANTA MONICA, CA–(Marketwired – May 05, 2017) – Evenflow, A new groundbreaking mindfulness app, has officially launched. Evenflow is designed to help people handle life’s daily challenges and personal struggles with a more mindful approach. Its meditations are written by an expert team of highly trained mindfulness teachers, many of whom are licensed psychotherapists.

What makes Evenflow unique is that users are taught the psychological insights they need to work with their issues, reduce stress and anxiety, and increase well being through the meditations. With a clean and user-friendly interface, the app helps users integrate what they learn into their lives to make meaningful changes.

Evenflow was founded by Mark Meyuhas, the successful entrepreneur behind the audio production house LIME Studios and nationally acclaimed Venice restaurant, The Tasting Kitchen. Mark, who has been committed to a healthy holistic lifestyle for over 25 years, reached a tipping point in his own life, where his stress was at an all time high. He searched the market but could not find any meditation apps that offered deeper content to help him integrate his meditation practice into his daily life. Mark realized existing meditation apps are missing the psychological insights that help integrate mindfulness into daily life problems. With anxiety, stress and depression at epidemic levels in our society, Evenflow’s mission is to help users take their practice off the cushion and into their lives with tangible tools and insights.

Each Evenflow user can take a quiz to receive tailored meditation suggestions and set initial intentions. They can also choose directly from a list of topics to meditate on, including: sleep, stress, depression, mindful eating, anxiety, forgiveness, addiction, pregnancy, and more.

Evenflow is available on the Apple App Store. A limited set of meditations are available for free. For full access to all of the meditations, there are three subscription options available: $9.99 a month, $74.99 a year, and $199.99 for lifetime.

For more information about Evenflow please visit www.evenflow.io.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/4/11G137989/Images/Evenflow_Logo-76fdd4ae32cea2b0853409ccaa2f9374.jpg